IND vs SA LIVE Score, 5th T20I: Men In Blue Aim To Close South Africa Chapter With A Win

South Africa's tour of India is finally about to come to an end. The two sides are set to meet for the fifth and final IND vs SA T20I in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, lead the 2-1, and hence, cannot lose the series regardless of the result. The Proteas, captained by Aiden Markram, have nothing to lose and draw to salvage.

The action seen thus far in the three matches suggests that this series decider could be action-packed and produce one of the most memorable matches in recent times.

IND vs SA 5th T20I: Players To Watch Out

India's Abhishek Sharma has been one of, if not the best T20 batsman in the world for a while now. His explosive style puts bowlers under pressure right from the get-go, and while he hasn't scored much, his fiery starts have aided the team quite a bit.

On the other hand, South Africa's Quinton de Kock, who will be returning to the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026, has shown glimpses for form, especially with a blistering match-winning knock in Chandigarh.

As for the bowling department, Proteas' Marco Jansen has been on fire in all formats on this tour, both with the bat and ball. And so, it will be on the hands of Arshdeep Singh to keep him and other opposing batsmen at bay.

The spotlight will also be on Shubman Gill, provided he plays tonight's match, as he hasn't fired in the shortest format for quite some time now, but will take the field on a ground he knows well.

IND vs SA T20I Series: Full Squads

Here's a look at the full squads of India and South Africa for this series:

IND - Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar

SA - Aiden Markram, Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs