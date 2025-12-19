‘Would Rock Bangladesh’: Chilling Warning By Osman Hadi's Shooter Surfaces; Who Is Faisal Karim?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Violence and chaos swept across Bangladesh on Thursday night, hours after the death of radical anti-India leader Sharif Osman Hadi in Singapore, triggering nationwide protests, arson attacks and incidents of mob violence. Media offices, cultural centres and even the historic residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman were set ablaze as tensions spiralled out of control.

Amid the unrest, a Hindu man was lynched and burnt to death following allegations of blasphemy, further deepening fears of communal violence. The turmoil has pushed Bangladesh into a fresh crisis at a sensitive political moment, with key national elections scheduled for February 2026.

A Killing That Shook the Nation

Hadi, the spokesperson of the Anti-Sheikh Hasina Inqilab Mancha and an independent political candidate from the Dhaka-8 constituency, was shot in broad daylight in Dhaka last week by masked assailants on a motorcycle. A bullet entered through one ear and exited the other, leaving him critically injured.

He was initially treated in Dhaka before being flown to Singapore in an air ambulance under the supervision of the Muhammad Yunus administration. After several days on life support, Hadi succumbed to his injuries, setting off the wave of violence now engulfing the country.

The alleged shooter and prime accused, Faisal Karim, is at the centre of the investigation. What has startled investigators is how closely the aftermath mirrors a chilling statement Faisal allegedly made just hours before the attack.

‘The Whole Country Will Tremble’

According to Bangladeshi investigators, Faisal had ominously hinted at the shooting the night before it occurred. While staying at a resort in Savar, on the outskirts of Dhaka, he allegedly told his girlfriend and close associate, Maria Akhtar Lima, that something dramatic was about to happen.

“It would be something that would shake the entire country,” Faisal reportedly told her while showing a video clip of Hadi, according to Dhaka-based Jamuna Television. Another report, citing Daily Jugantor, quoted him as saying, “Something will happen tomorrow that the whole country will tremble.”

These statements emerged during interrogations of those arrested, including Maria, and from sources linked to the investigation. Authorities say the remarks indicate prior knowledge and careful planning, pointing to a coordinated conspiracy rather than a spontaneous act of violence.

Faisal’s wife, Saheda Parvin Samia, has also been arrested, along with other members of his family, as investigators widen the net.

A Well-Planned Conspiracy, Say Police

Bangladeshi law enforcement agencies believe the shooting was the outcome of a meticulously organised plot. Investigators suspect a former councillor played a key role as the main planner behind the attack.

Officials say at least 20 people were involved, handling tasks ranging from financing and weapons procurement to execution and escape. So far, nine suspects have been arrested in joint operations carried out by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and the police, according to Prothom Alo.

Raids linked to the probe have yielded firearms, magazines, bullets and cheques worth several crore taka. Investigators say remand questioning has also revealed the existence of additional shooter groups.

The RAB confirmed the recovery of two magazines used in the attack and 11 rounds of ammunition from beneath the residence of Faisal’s sister. In a separate operation, police recovered two foreign pistols, two magazines, a toy pistol and 41 rounds of ammunition from a pond in the neighbouring Narsingdi district, which they believe were linked to the shooting.

Investigators also found that the motorcycle used in the attack carried a fake number plate. After the shooting, Faisal and his accomplices reportedly went into hiding across multiple locations in Dhaka. Police say evidence suggests the number plates were later changed by Faisal’s father in an attempt to evade detection.