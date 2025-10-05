Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India-Pakistan Women's World Cup Match At Risk - Here's Why

India-Pakistan Women's World Cup Match At Risk - Here's Why

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 09:01 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, has already witnessed five exciting matches so far. The sixth encounter promises to be the most anticipated one yet - a blockbuster clash between India and arch-rival Pakistan.

Scheduled to take place at the iconic Colombo Stadium, the contest is expected to draw massive global attention. However, a fresh update has sparked concerns that the match might not go ahead as planned.

Rain Threatens High-Voltage Encounter

India vs Pakistan showdown, slated for October 5, is one of the most awaited fixtures of the tournament.

India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, began their campaign on a positive note with a convincing victory over Sri Lanka. On the other hand, Pakistan finds itself under pressure after a disappointing loss to Bangladesh.

Unfortunately, the weather in Colombo may play spoilsport. Heavy rainfall in recent days has already affected matches, including the Sri Lanka vs Australia game, which was abandoned without a result.

Meteorological reports suggest that rain could once again disrupt play on Sunday, raising the possibility of the India-Pakistan encounter being washed out.

Rising Tensions Between Two Nations

Beyond the weather, the contest also carries political and emotional undertones.

Following the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, relations between India and Pakistan have reached a new low. This tension spilled over onto the cricket field during the Asia Cup 2025, where players from both sides refrained from shaking hands after the match.

Now, reports indicate that the Indian women’s team might follow a similar ‘no-handshake’ policy during their World Cup clash. As anticipation builds, fans are hoping that rain - or political tension - does not overshadow one of the most awaited matches of the tournament.

Published at : 05 Oct 2025 09:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs PAK Ind Vs Pak Weather India VS Pakistan IND Vs PAK Womens World Cup ODI Womens World Cup IND Vs PAK Women Rain
