Will India Stars Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Play Vijay Hazare Trophy Again?

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be returning in action for the Men in Blue later this month for the first time since the ICC Champions Trophy.

One Day International (ODI) is the only format in which the two modern-day greats of the sport remain active. However, some fans may also be wondering if they could feature in domestic tournaments as well, such as the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Interestingly, a statement delivered by Ajit Agarakar, chief selector of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after announcing the IND vs AUS ODI and T20 squads suggests they should.

Kohli, Rohit in Vijay Hazare Trophy? What Ajit Agarkar said

During the press conference held for announcing India's squads for the upcoming Australia tour, Ajit Agarkar said that it if players are free they should be playing domestic cricket.

"We have made it clear that if guys are free they should be playing domestic cricket,"

This statement suggests that players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who don't play any cricket besides the IPL and ODIs now, should be playing a tournament like the Vijay Hazare Trophy. However, it is not guaranteed that they will be seen participating in it.

Rohit and Kohli did return to Ranji Trophy after the latest Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, but whether the same happens in this case remains to be seen.

What is the Vijay Hazare Trophy?

The Vijay Hazare Trophy is India’s premier domestic One-Day cricket tournament, organized by BCCI. Named after the legendary cricketer Vijay Hazare, it was introduced in 2002 to give players exposure to 50-over cricket at the domestic level.

The competition features state teams from the Ranji Trophy, divided into groups, with top teams advancing to knockout stages. Over the years, it has served as a crucial platform for identifying talent for India’s ODI squad.

