Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWill India Stars Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Play Vijay Hazare Trophy Again?

Will India Stars Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Play Vijay Hazare Trophy Again?

Rohit and Kohli did return to Ranji Trophy after the latest Border Gavaskar Trophy series, but whether the same happens with the Vijay Hazare Trophy remains to be seen.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 08:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be returning in action for the Men in Blue later this month for the first time since the ICC Champions Trophy. 

One Day International (ODI) is the only format in which the two modern-day greats of the sport remain active. However, some fans may also be wondering if they could feature in domestic tournaments as well, such as the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Interestingly, a statement delivered by Ajit Agarakar, chief selector of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after announcing the IND vs AUS ODI and T20 squads suggests they should.

Kohli, Rohit in Vijay Hazare Trophy? What Ajit Agarkar said

During the press conference held for announcing India's squads for the upcoming Australia tour, Ajit Agarkar said that it if players are free they should be playing domestic cricket.

"We have made it clear that if guys are free they should be playing domestic cricket,"

This statement suggests that players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who don't play any cricket besides the IPL and ODIs now, should be playing a tournament like the Vijay Hazare Trophy. However, it is not guaranteed that they will be seen participating in it.

Rohit and Kohli did return to Ranji Trophy after the latest Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, but whether the same happens in this case remains to be seen.

What is the Vijay Hazare Trophy?

The Vijay Hazare Trophy is India’s premier domestic One-Day cricket tournament, organized by BCCI. Named after the legendary cricketer Vijay Hazare, it was introduced in 2002 to give players exposure to 50-over cricket at the domestic level.

The competition features state teams from the Ranji Trophy, divided into groups, with top teams advancing to knockout stages. Over the years, it has served as a crucial platform for identifying talent for India’s ODI squad. 

Check out: 'The Ro-Hit Effect': BCCI's Tribute To Rohit Sharma After ODI Captaincy Exit

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 08:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Kohli Ajit Agarkar Rohit Sharma IND Vs AUS ODI Odi INDIA Vijay Hazare Trophy Rohit India Odi Vijay Hazare Trophy Rohit Sharma Vijay Hazare Trophy Virat Kohli Ranji Trophy
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
UK PM Keir Starmer To Be On Maiden Visit To India On October 8, Review Bilateral Ties
UK PM Keir Starmer To Be On Maiden Visit To India On October 8, Review Bilateral Ties
World
Indian Student In US Shot Dead At Texas Gas Station
Indian Student In US Shot Dead At Texas Gas Station
Cricket
India's 2027 World Cup Plans Unclear As Agarkar Says Rohit, Kohli 'Non-Committal'
India's 2027 World Cup Plans Unclear As Agarkar Says Rohit, Kohli 'Non-Committal'
Cricket
India's ODI Squad For Australia Tour: Gill To Captain, Virat & Rohit Return
India's ODI Squad For Australia Tour: Gill To Captain, Virat & Rohit Return
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Multi-State Violence, Disasters And Election Stir Shake Bihar And Several States Update!!!
Breaking: Tragic Spate Of Violence And Disasters Across States — Elections, Murders, Fires, And Protests
Breaking: Shooter Injures Two; Hamza At Large As Prayagraj Car Hits Immersion Crowd — Six Injured On
Alert: Deadly Cough Syrup Claims 11 Lives Across States, Violence Erupts In Chhindwara
Shocking: Drunk Man And Chain-Snatcher Caught On Railway Tracks In Separate Incidents
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget