Thriller In Asia Cup Final: India Defeats Pakistan, Internet Explodes

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final has concluded, and it is the Men in Blue, standing on top as the dust settles.

This victory marks their third straight victory over the arch rivals in this tournament, and their 9th Asia Cup title, further extending their lead at the top.

While there was quite a bit of pressure on the Indian batsmen initially, as they lost 3 wickets cheaply in the Power Play, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, and Shivam Dube were able to turn things around.

Needless to say, Indian fans on the internet are ecstatic, not just for winning the Asia Cup, but defeating Pakistan in this thrilling match.

India Wins Asia Cup, Social Media Reacts!

Here's how to social media is reacting to India's win over Pakistan in the ACC Asia Cup 2025 final, most of them praising Tilak Varma's valiant innings:

Captain Suryakumar Yadav bowing down to Tilak Varma. 👏 pic.twitter.com/HWV9b1YwPv — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 28, 2025

A victory to remember . This is historic . Tremendous display of resilience and perseverance by Team India today . #tilakvarma stole the show today . Amazing performance. Many congratulations #TeamIndia .#INDvsPAK #AsiaCupFinal #Champion pic.twitter.com/s9C1JmX7l3 — Subrat Tripathy (@TripathySubrat) September 28, 2025

Once Rohit Sharma Said



Tilak varma is a Cricketer to be look out for in the Future💥💥

And he Proved it💥#TilakVarma #IndianCricket pic.twitter.com/zhn7a6mqGF — K🐐xR🐐|| KANTARA ON OCT-2 (@champ_ROx45) September 28, 2025

- Won the World Cup as Player.

- Won the T20I World Cup as Player.

- Won the IPL as Mentor

- Won the Champions Trophy as Coach.

- Won the Asia Cup as Coach.



GAUTAM GAMBHIR - A BORN WINNER ⚡🔥 pic.twitter.com/CbYKCJARv4 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 28, 2025

Even the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, reacted to India beating Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, calling it Operation Sindoor on the games field.

#OperationSindoor on the games field.



Outcome is the same - India wins!



Congrats to our cricketers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2025

This result also adds to a very interesting IND vs PAK statistic, which is the chasing side between them continuing to be the victor at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in T20 matches.

