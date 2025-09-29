Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Thriller In Asia Cup Final: India Defeats Pakistan, Internet Explodes

India has defeated Pakistan three times in a row in Asia Cup 2025, this time in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Check out how fans are reacting to the victory!

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 12:49 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final has concluded, and it is the Men in Blue, standing on top as the dust settles. 

This victory marks their third straight victory over the arch rivals in this tournament, and their 9th Asia Cup title, further extending their lead at the top.

While there was quite a bit of pressure on the Indian batsmen initially, as they lost 3 wickets cheaply in the Power Play, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, and Shivam Dube were able to turn things around.

Needless to say, Indian fans on the internet are ecstatic, not just for winning the Asia Cup, but defeating Pakistan in this thrilling match.

India Wins Asia Cup, Social Media Reacts!

Here's how to social media is reacting to India's win over Pakistan in the ACC Asia Cup 2025 final, most of them praising Tilak Varma's valiant innings:

Even the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, reacted to India beating Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, calling it Operation Sindoor on the games field.

This result also adds to a very interesting IND vs PAK statistic, which is the chasing side between them continuing to be the victor at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in T20 matches.

Check out: Asia Cup: Champion India Bags Crores In Prize Money, Pakistan Also Earns Big

Published at : 29 Sep 2025 12:39 AM (IST)
