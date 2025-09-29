Asia Cup: Champion India Bags Crores In Prize Money, Pakistan Also Earns Big

Team India emerged victorious in Asia Cup 2025, defeating Pakistan by 5 wickets in a thrilling final.

For their historic triumph, India received a prize of $300,000, which converts to roughly ₹2.6 crore. Despite the loss, Pakistan also earned a handsome reward as the tournament’s runner-up, taking home $150,000.

Both teams walked away with substantial winnings, highlighting the financial stakes alongside the on-field excitement of the Asia Cup 2025.

India Clinches 9th Asia Cup Title

India defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets to claim the Asia Cup 2025, becoming Asian champions for the 9th time. Batting first, Pakistan managed 146 runs, thanks to an opening stand of 84 runs between Sahibzada Farhan (57) and Fakhar Zaman (46). However, once Farhan was dismissed, Pakistan’s middle order collapsed, losing all wickets for just 62 additional runs.

Chasing 147, India struggled early as Abhishek Sharma (5), Shubman Gill (12), and captain Suryakumar Yadav (1) fell cheaply. The match was steadied by Tilak Varma, who scored an unbeaten 67, and Sanju Samson (24). Their 57-run partnership revived India’s hopes, guiding the team to victory in the final over.

Kuldeep Yadav starred with 4 wickets, while Varun Chakaravarthy, Axar Patel, and Jasprit Bumrah also contributed with the ball.

This victory gave India a hat-trick of wins over Pakistan in the tournament: seven-wicket win in the group stage, six-wicket win in the Super 4, and now the final triumph. With this, India remains the most successful team in Asia Cup history, surpassing Sri Lanka’s six titles.

Shubman Gill, on India's win, said: Pretty amazing. Whole tournament unbeaten and feels amazing. (on batting with Abhishek) We have played almost all of our cricket with each other. We know each other inside out and it's amazing to bat with him, he has been phenomenal this tournament. Takes the pressure off the non-striker. The conversation was to take it as deep as possible. The target was not much and losing three early wickets never easy but the way Sanju and Tilak batted and the way Dube hit those sixes was amazing. There wasn't much panic with 30 off 3 overs, but it was a slow wicket and the boundaries are bigger, the way both the batters batted, first soaking in the pressure and then hit it out of the park.