Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup: Champion India Bags Crores In Prize Money, Pakistan Also Earns Big

Asia Cup: Champion India Bags Crores In Prize Money, Pakistan Also Earns Big

Both India and Pakistan walked away with substantial winnings, highlighting the financial stakes alongside the on-field excitement of the Asia Cup 2025.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 12:32 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Team India emerged victorious in Asia Cup 2025, defeating Pakistan by 5 wickets in a thrilling final.

For their historic triumph, India received a prize of $300,000, which converts to roughly ₹2.6 crore. Despite the loss, Pakistan also earned a handsome reward as the tournament’s runner-up, taking home $150,000.

Both teams walked away with substantial winnings, highlighting the financial stakes alongside the on-field excitement of the Asia Cup 2025.

India Clinches 9th Asia Cup Title

India defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets to claim the Asia Cup 2025, becoming Asian champions for the 9th time. Batting first, Pakistan managed 146 runs, thanks to an opening stand of 84 runs between Sahibzada Farhan (57) and Fakhar Zaman (46). However, once Farhan was dismissed, Pakistan’s middle order collapsed, losing all wickets for just 62 additional runs.

Chasing 147, India struggled early as Abhishek Sharma (5), Shubman Gill (12), and captain Suryakumar Yadav (1) fell cheaply. The match was steadied by Tilak Varma, who scored an unbeaten 67, and Sanju Samson (24). Their 57-run partnership revived India’s hopes, guiding the team to victory in the final over.

Kuldeep Yadav starred with 4 wickets, while Varun Chakaravarthy, Axar Patel, and Jasprit Bumrah also contributed with the ball.

This victory gave India a hat-trick of wins over Pakistan in the tournament: seven-wicket win in the group stage, six-wicket win in the Super 4, and now the final triumph. With this, India remains the most successful team in Asia Cup history, surpassing Sri Lanka’s six titles.

Shubman Gill, on India's win, said: Pretty amazing. Whole tournament unbeaten and feels amazing. (on batting with Abhishek) We have played almost all of our cricket with each other. We know each other inside out and it's amazing to bat with him, he has been phenomenal this tournament. Takes the pressure off the non-striker. The conversation was to take it as deep as possible. The target was not much and losing three early wickets never easy but the way Sanju and Tilak batted and the way Dube hit those sixes was amazing. There wasn't much panic with 30 off 3 overs, but it was a slow wicket and the boundaries are bigger, the way both the batters batted, first soaking in the pressure and then hit it out of the park.

Published at : 29 Sep 2025 12:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Asia Cup IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Final Asia Cup 2025 Asia Cup Prize Money IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Final
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Vijay Receives Bomb Threat Amid Karur Row; Squad Conducts Search At Chennai Residence: VIDEO
Vijay Receives Bomb Threat Amid Karur Row; Squad Conducts Search At Chennai Residence: VIDEO
Cities
Karur Stampede: TN Police Say Vijay ‘Ignored Advice; TVK Didn’t Provide Food Or Water To Crowd Waiting Since Noon’
Karur Stampede: TN Police Say Vijay ‘Ignored Advice; TVK Didn’t Provide Food Or Water To Crowd Waiting Since Noon’
World
'Greatness In Middle East': Trump Drops 'Something Special' Hint As US Floats 21-Point Gaza Peace Plan
'Greatness In Middle East': Trump Drops 'Something Special' Hint As US Floats 21-Point Gaza Peace Plan
World
Death Toll In Palestine Tops 66,000 As Netanyahu Meets Trump In US
Death Toll In Palestine Tops 66,000 As Netanyahu Meets Trump In US
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Jaishankar Hits Back at Pakistan, Calls It the “Epicenter of Global Terrorism” | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Seemanchal Turns Political Battleground Ahead of Bihar Polls | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Communal Tensions Boil Over in Bareilly Amid Cleric's Provocative Remarks | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Akhilesh Slams CM Yogi Over Bareilly Riot, 'Force Is a Sign of Weak Governance' | ABP NEWS
Janhit: India Exposes Pakistan’s Lies at UNGA, Diplomat Petal Gahlot Slams Terror Glorification | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saniya Kulkarni
Saniya Kulkarni
Diplomacy Under Trump: Unpredictable, Transactional, And Reshaping Global Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget