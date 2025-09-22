India vs Pakistan Not A Rivalry Anymore, Declares Suryakumar Yadav After Super 4 Win

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIndia vs Pakistan Not A Rivalry Anymore, Declares Suryakumar Yadav After Super 4 Win

India have beaten Pakistan yet again, in fact, for the second time in this Asia Cup alone. Check out what Suryakumar Yadav had to say about his team's dominance in these fixtures.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 10:15 AM (IST)

The Indian team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, beat arch rivals Pakistan in a high-score thriller on Sunday in Dubai. This victory has sent the Men in Blue to the top of the Asia Cup Super 4 points table. 

After the match, the Indian skipper attended a press conference, during which he was asked about the IND vs PAK cricketing rivalry. Suryakumar Yadav, also referred to as SKY by fans, responded by pointing out his team's dominance in these fixtures for the last many years, and said that there was no rivalry anymore.

Suryakumar Yadav on IND vs PAK "rivalry"

Here's what SKY said during the press conference after the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 match:

"Mere hisaab se agar 2 team 15-20 match khel rahi hain aur usme agar 7-all hai ya 8-7 se koi aage chal raha hai, toh usko accha cricket khelna bolte hain aur usko rivalry bolte hain. 13-0, 10-1, mujhe pata nahi kya stat hai, but this is not a rivalry anymore".

Here's the English translation of this quote:

"According to me, if two teams are playing 15–20 matches and the record is 7-all or one team is leading 8–7, then that’s called good cricket and that’s called a rivalry. If it’s 13–0 or 10–1, I don’t know what the exact stat is, but this is not a rivalry anymore."

India vs Pakistan: Last 10 Matches Head to Head

Suryakumar Yadav's statement is backed by statistics that portray the sheer dominance of the Indian team in its most recent encounters with Pakistan.

In their last 10 T20 matches, India has won 8 times. PAK has only managed to beat them twice, the latest of which came in 2022.

In ODIs, the Men in Blue have also won 8 times in their last 10 games, with one match ending as no result. 

Also check: Asia Cup Super 4: Updated Points Table After IND vs PAK

Published at : 22 Sep 2025 10:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Suryakumar Yadav Asia Cup IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Super 4 India Vs Pakistan Rivalry Ind Pak Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan Asia Cup Press Conference India Vs Pak Super 4 Ind Vs Pak Rivalry Suryakumar Yadav Press Conference
GST 2.0 Kicks In: Check List Of Items That Will Get Cheaper From Today
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: Abhishek Sharma-Shubman Gill Lead India To 6-Wicket Win Over Pakistan
Trump, Musk Shake Hands At Charlie Kirk Memorial; Video Goes Viral
PM Modi Declares 'GST Bachat Utsav' Ahead Of Navratri, Says Tax Reliefs To Save Citizens Over Rs 2.5 Lakh Crore
