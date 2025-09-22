Asia Cup Super 4: Updated Points Table After IND vs PAK

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup Super 4: Updated Points Table After IND vs PAK

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh are competing for the top two spots in the Asia Cup Super 4 table to guarantee a seat in the tournament's final on September 28, 2025.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 09:22 AM (IST)

The Asia Cup Super 4 India vs Pakistan match turned out to be a high-scoring thriller. Opening batsmen from both teams made a mockery of the other's bowling unit, however, it was the Men in Blue standing tall once the dust settled. 

This was the second bout in the Asia Cup's Super 4 stage. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh are competing for the top two spots which will guarantee a seat in the final.

All of these teams have played one game each so far, and this is what the Super 4 table looks like after the India vs Pakistan match:

India Summit Super 4 Table After Win vs Pak

India - Matches: 1 | Won: 1 | Lost: 0 | Tied: 0 | N/R: - | Points: 2 | NRR: +0.689

Bangladesh - Matches: 1 | Won: 1 | Lost: 0 | Tied: 0 | N/R: - | Points: 2 | NRR: +0.121

Sri Lanka - Matches: 1 | Won: 0 | Lost: 1 | Tied: 0 | N/R: - | Points: 0 | NRR: -0.121

Pakistan - Matches: 1 | Won: 0 | Lost: 1 | Tied: 0 | N/R: - | Points: 0 | NRR: -0.689

IND vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma Demolition Job

India have found a wrecking ball in Abhishek Sharma at the top of their batting order. He has been providing fiery starts to the team on a consistent basis in the T20 format, and his outing against Pakistan is a fine example of that.

Abhishek hit five sixes, the first of which came on the very first ball of the innings, and six fours. He scored a blazing 74 off 39 before getting out.

The Pakistani bowlers were able to build a bit of pressure after getting Suryakumar Yadav on a duck, and then keeping Sanju Samson quiet. However, the job was mostly done by then, as the Asia Cup defending champions cruised to 172 to win the game.

India face Bangladesh next on September 24, 2025, once again at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Pakistan, on the other hand, will be taking on Sri Lanka a day before that in Abu Dhabi.

Check out: 'Didn't Like The Way They...': Abhishek On Heated Exchange With Afridi, Rauf During Asia Cup Super 4 Match

Published at : 22 Sep 2025 09:19 AM (IST)
