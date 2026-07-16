India vs Pakistan Could Happen Three Times At 2027 ODI World Cup

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Encounters could happen in group, Super 7, or final stages.

India Vs Pakistan: In a thrilling update for cricket fans worldwide, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved sweeping changes to the tournament structure for the upcoming 2027 Men's ODI World Cup. During its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Edinburgh, Scotland, the cricket governing body revamped the format in a way that could uniquely set up a blockbuster trilogy between arch-rivals India and Pakistan before the trophy is lifted.

While the previous 2023 edition featured only a single group-stage encounter between the two powerhouses due to Pakistan failing to reach the semi-finals, the newly introduced format paves the way for up to three high-voltage India-Pakistan clashes in a single edition.

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New Three-Stage Format Explained

The 2027 World Cup, to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, will still feature 14 teams, but the path to the knockouts has been radically redesigned into three distinct stages to eliminate meaningless "dead rubber" matches:

Stage 1 (Super Series): The tournament kicks off with a preliminary round-robin battle between the three lowest-ranked qualifiers (12th, 13th, and 14th). Only the top team advances to the main draw.

Stage 2 (Group Stage): The remaining 12 teams will be divided into two groups of six. They will play in a round-robin format, where the top three teams from each group, alongside the best fourth-placed team overall, move forward.

Stage 3 (Super 7): Replacing the traditional 'Super Six', the seven qualifying teams will enter a grueling single round-robin phase. Every team plays each other once, and the top four teams make it to the semi-finals.

How India and Pakistan Can Clash Thrice

This multi-layered structure heavily increases the mathematical probability of repeat blockbusters. If India and Pakistan are placed in the same pool during the initial 12-team Group Stage, fans will get their first match.

Assuming both cricketing giants flex their muscles and qualify for the Super 7 phase, a second match is mathematically guaranteed because every team must play everyone else in the round-robin pool.

Finally, if both teams successfully navigate the Super 7 to finish in the top four, they could face each other a third time in either a high-stakes semi-final or the ultimate World Cup final.

Maximum Revenue and High Fan Engagement

It is no secret that an India-Pakistan cricket match is the sport's biggest commercial engine, driving unprecedented broadcast ratings, packed stadiums, and monumental sponsorship values. Because political tensions keep the two nations from playing bilateral series outside of official ICC events, global tournaments are the only stage where this historic rivalry comes alive.

While the ICC maintains that the new format was purely introduced to elevate competitive standards and give context to every match, fans on social media are already celebrating what seems like a master stroke to deliver maximum entertainment and record-breaking revenue.