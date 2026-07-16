Messi Hits Back At Critics Claiming FIFA Rigged World Cup For Argentina

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Messi credited hard work, dedicating victory to Diego Maradona.

FIFA WORLD CUP 2026: Argentina captain Lionel Messi has broken his silence regarding persistent allegations of FIFA favoritism and tournament "rigging". Following a dramatic, come-from-behind victory against England in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-finals, the 39-year-old superstar delivered a blunt response to critics who have spent weeks claiming that the tournament's governing body has been clearing a path for the defending champions.

Messi firmly asserted that Argentina's spot in a second consecutive World Cup final was secured strictly through hard work, pitch dominance, and undisputed footballing credentials, stating that "nobody gave us anything".

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"It hurts whoever it hurts… We've been the best for the last four years, whether people like it or not, no matter what they say. Once again, we're among the two best in the world, and that shows that everything we've done isn't by chance and nobody gave us anything. Reaching two consecutive World Cup finals is something few achieve, and this group did it," the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner stated, taking a clear jab at the critics.

"If we had lost to England, people would have come out and said some nonsense, and we didn't give them the chance. We knew that we were better than them in terms of football , but a lot is at stake in a match of this magnitude, where historic events happen in these games," he added.

Anatomy of Bias Accusations

The narrative surrounding institutional bias in favor of the Albiceleste has escalated throughout the 2026 tournament. Accusations initially flared up during the group stages following Messi's unpunished studs-up challenge against an Algerian player, which led to Algeria filing a formal complaint. The controversy grew after heavily debated VAR decisions in matches against Egypt and Switzerland.

Egypt filed an official complaint after a late potential equalizer was ruled out by VAR, while social media erupted during the Switzerland match, alleging that Messi was "controlling" and influencing the referees. These consecutive flashpoints fueled theories from rival fans and pundits that the governing body was heavily protecting the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner to ensure his deep run in the tournament.

Tying Legacy to a Legend

Beyond addressing the controversy, the win carried profound sentimental weight for the Argentine captain. The historic clash with England took place exactly 40 years after Diego Maradona’s legendary and controversial performances against the Three Lions in the 1986 World Cup quarter-finals.