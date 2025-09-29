Asia Cup Final: What Does Viral Head Tilt Gesture By Indian Players Mean?

India defeated Pakistan in the Asia Cup final to beat them for the third time in the tournament's 2025 edition, and claimed their 9th title, the most of any other competing teams.

A clip from the following victory celebrations has surfaced, in which a group of Indian players (Jitesh Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, and Harshit Rana) are seen making an interesting head tilt gesture towards Sanju Samson.

For those unaware, this act pokes at an incident involving Pakistan's spin bowler, Abrar Ahmed, who usually indulges in this gesture after taking wickets.

Indian players replicate Abrar Ahmed's celebration

Abrar Ahmed’s signature wicket celebration features him crossing his arms and giving a head tilt, signaling the batter to walk off. He indulged in this move for the first time against India during the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year, after dismissing Shubman Gill.

In yesterday's Asia Cup final, which, interestingly, also took place at the same venue (Dubai International Cricket Stadium), Abrar broke into this celebration upon securing the wicket of Sanju Samson, who until then, was doing a fine job of building momentum for the Men in Blue.

After the match, India's Jitesh Sharma, Harshit Rana, and Arshdeep Singh, replicated Abrar's head tilt gesture facing Samson, poking fun at the incident.

His wicket had built further pressure on the chasing side, who already had alarm bells ringing in their camp after three early wickets, which included their highest run-getter for the tournament, Abhishek Sharma, as well as the captain and vice captain (Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill).

However, through Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube's combined efforts, India was able to win the match eventually, with Rinku Singh delivering the final blow.

