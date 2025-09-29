Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricket'Destined To Happen': Suryakumar Yadav Speaks After India's Asia Cup Win

Suryakumar Yadav has won the Asia Cup, his first major multi-nation tournament as the Indian captain, beating Pakistan in the final on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 12:47 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India's captain, Suryakumar Yadav, while speaking with NDTV, said that India beating Pakistan in the Asia Cup was "destined to happen".

Their triumph over the arch rivals in the Asia Cup final marked three consecutive wins for the Men in Blue against Pakistan in this tournament alone.

"Incredible show from the boys. What I expected from them, they delivered it on the ground. I am very happy," further added the Indian skipper.

Although he was quiet with the bat in the chase, his bowling rotations proved vital in the death overs, restricting Pakistan to a low score of 146 with 5 balls left in the first innings.

Indian captain talks about not getting Asia Cup trophy

"We didn't get the trophy at last, but the biggest happiness is India won the Asia Cup, the entire country is celebrating," stated Suryakumar Yadav on India not collecting the Asia Cup trophy after winning the final, in the said interview.

ACC President, Mohsin Naqvi was supposed to hand them over the cup during the post match presentation, but the Men in Blue refused, since the tournament was played in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, and Naqvi also serves as Pakistan's Interior Minister.

Published at : 29 Sep 2025 12:24 PM (IST)
Suryakumar Yadav Asia Cup India Asia Cup Asia Cup Final INDIA India VS Pakistan Suryakumar Yadav Interview
"Undefeated, Dominating, Victorious": BCCI Hails India's Asia Cup 2025 Win
Karur Stampede: TN Police Say Vijay 'Ignored Advice; TVK Didn't Provide Food Or Water To Crowd Waiting Since Noon'
Elon Musk's X Vows Fight After Karnataka HC Upholds Sahyog Portal: 'We'll Appeal To Defend Free Expression'
Saniya Kulkarni
Diplomacy Under Trump: Unpredictable, Transactional, And Reshaping Global Politics
