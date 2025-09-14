India vs Pakistan cricket matches have often produced thrilling showdowns, albeit not always with the bat and ball. While the cricketing action is primarily on the forefront, the high-voltage nature of this fixture has also resulted in spats between players on the field over the years.

This added spice is a big factor behind the buzz and excitement that generally surrounds IND vs PAK matches, the next iteration of which will be during the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai.

As we wait for the game to commence, let's take a look back at three of the most heated India-Pakistan player fights.

Top 3 Unforgettable India vs Pakistan Player Clashes

3) Harbhajan Singh - Shoaib Akhtar

During the 2010 edition of the Asia Cup, India met its arch rivals at Dambulla. Chasing 268, the Men in Blue were close to the target, but had only a few wickets in hand at the closing stages of the game.

Harbhajan Singh was at the wicket, and the tense situation drew an altercation between him and PAK pacer, Shoaib Akhtar. That seems to have worked in favor of India, as a charged Harbhajan would hit a six in the last over to seal the victory, following it up with aggressive celebrations.

Notably, Gautam Gambhir, the Man of the Match, also had a spat with Pakistan's wicket keeper, Kamran Akmal, earlier in the innings.

2) Venkatesh Prasad - Aamer Sohail

India and Pakistan faced each other in Bengaluru during the 1996 ICC World Cup. While defending 287, Venkatesh Prasad got hit for a four by Aamer Sohail, who pointed towards the boundary with his bat, showing the bowler where his shot had gone to.

This, again, backfired for Pakistan, as on the very next delivery, Prasad would knock over Sohail's stumps.

1) Gautam Gambhir - Shahid Afridi

Gautam Gambhir, who is now India's Head Coach, has been involved in quite a few heated arguments against the nation's arch rivals on the field. The most notable of these encounters came in 2007 against Shahid Afridi during an ODI held in Kanpur.

Gambhir smacked Afridi for a four, which led to a short verbal back-and-forth. Soon afterwards, the former collided with the latter while running, leading to an even bigger, and close-quarters spat between the players.

India would go on to win that match by 46 runs.