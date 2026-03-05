Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-Final Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

India vs England ICC T20 World Cup semi-final to be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Check out live streaming and TV broadcast info ahead of the big clash.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 05 Mar 2026 04:51 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

IND vs ENG T20 WC Semi-Final: Suryakumar Yadav's India is set to take on Harry Brook's England in the second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The clash will be held in Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium, where the Men in Blue once lifted the ODI World Cup. This time, however, they will be looking for a win to get one step closer to defending their T20 World Cup crown. England, on the other hand, would love to spoil the home team's party and enter yet another final.

While the Wankhede Stadium is expected to be packed with fans, there will be many who would be watching from home. For those in the latter category, here are IND vs ENG T20 World Cup semi-final live streaming and TV broadcast details.

IND vs ENG T20 WC Semi-Final: Live Streaming Info

Fans can watch the India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final live stream on the official JioHotstar app or the JioHostar website on a web browser.

It must noted though, that to watch the full match on this platform requires a paid subscription. 

IND vs ENG T20 WC Semi-Final: TV Broadcast

India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final will be broadcast live on TV on the Star Sports Network channels.

India vs England: When To Watch T20 WC Clash?

India vs England T20 WC semi-final is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM IST.

The toss should, hence, be conducted at around 6:30 PM IST, after which both teams' captains should reveal their playing XIs for the night. Until then, here's a look at their full squads:

India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh

England - Harry Brook (C), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood

With both teams having tasted success against each other in previous T20 World Cup semi-finals, the 2026 encounter at Wankhede promises to be another thrilling chapter in the India-England World Cup rivalry.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where will the IND vs ENG T20 World Cup semi-final be played?

The match will be held in Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium. This is the same venue where India previously won the ODI World Cup.

How can I watch the India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final live?

You can watch the live stream on the JioHotstar app or website. A paid subscription is required to view the full match.

What TV channel will broadcast the IND vs ENG T20 World Cup semi-final?

The match will be broadcast live on TV on the Star Sports Network channels.

What time is the India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final?

The semi-final is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will likely take place around 6:30 PM IST.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Mar 2026 04:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND T20 World Cup Semi-final
