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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Ganguly’s Iconic Lord’s Celebration Recreated By India Mixed-Disability Cricket Team

WATCH: Ganguly’s Iconic Lord’s Celebration Recreated By India Mixed-Disability Cricket Team

India’s mixed-disability cricket team celebrated a 118-run win at Lord’s by recreating Sourav Ganguly’s iconic 2002 shirt-waving moment.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 20 Aug 2026 04:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India's mixed-disability team recreated Ganguly's iconic celebration.
  • This followed their commanding 118-run victory at Lord's.
  • The moment mirrored Ganguly's famous 2002 NatWest celebration.

Ganguly Celebration Recreated At Lord's: India may have ended their mixed-disability T20I series against England on the losing side, but the final match produced a memorable celebration at Lord’s. After securing a 118-run victory in the seventh and final T20I in London, India's players and officials recreated one of the most recognisable celebrations in Indian cricket history, Sourav Ganguly's famous shirt-waving moment at the Lord’s balcony. The scenes provided a nostalgic reminder of India's dramatic NatWest Trophy triumph over England at the same venue in 2002. Check it out:

India Recreate Ganguly’s Famous Shirt-Waving Moment

A video shared by the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India showed members of the Indian team and support staff gathering on the Lord’s balcony following their victory.

The players removed their blazers and recreated Ganguly's iconic celebration from 24 years ago, when the former India captain famously waved his shirt from the balcony after India chased down England's target in the NatWest final.

Read More: 39 Runs In One Over! When T20I Cricket Witnessed The Impossible

The modern-day celebration carried a similar sense of joy, with the Indian contingent marking their victory at one of cricket's most historic grounds.

The moment was made even more special by the fact that the match was played as part of a mixed-disability series featuring cricketers with different forms of impairment.

118-Run Win Gives India A Memorable Finale

India dominated the seventh T20I to register a comprehensive 118-run victory over England.

DCCI highlighted the significance of India's celebration in a post on X.

“When India wins at Lord’s, the celebrations hit different. A moment of pure cricketing joy on the Lord’s Balcony — coats off, spirits high, and the Tricolour flying with pride. 118 runs. One unforgettable celebration,”

The result gave the visitors a winning finish to the series, although it was not enough to prevent England from taking the overall honours.

Frequently Asked Questions

What iconic celebration did the Indian team recreate at Lord's?

The Indian team recreated Sourav Ganguly's famous shirt-waving moment on the Lord's balcony. This mimicked his celebration after India's NatWest Trophy triumph in 2002.

When did this celebration take place?

It occurred after India secured a 118-run victory against England in the seventh and final mixed-disability T20I. This memorable win provided a winning finish to their series.

What kind of cricket series was this match part of?

This match was part of a mixed-disability T20I series, featuring cricketers with different forms of impairment. This format creates an inclusive competitive platform.

Did India win the overall mixed-disability T20I series?

No, despite winning the final match by 118 runs, India ended the series on the losing side overall. England secured the series honours.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Aug 2026 04:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lord's Cricket Ground Sourav Ganguly INDIA VS ENGLAND DCCI
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