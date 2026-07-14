Rain Or Full 100 Overs? Latest Weather Prediction For IND vs ENG 1st ODI

IND vs ENG weather update: After the conclusion of the five-match T20I series, India and England are set to lock horns in a three-match ODI series, beginning on July 14 (Tuesday). The opening ODI will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Since the first T20I between the two teams was abandoned due to rain, fans are wondering whether the weather could once again have a major say in the series opener.

The ODI series also marks the return of senior stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, making the contest even more exciting. Cricket fans will be hoping for uninterrupted action as both batting stalwarts take the field.

What Does Weather Forecast Say?

According to AccuWeather, the outlook for the first ODI is encouraging. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM local time (3:30 PM IST), and the probability of rain during the game is just 1 percent, making a full 100-over contest highly likely.

The temperature is expected to hover around 28°C, with partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds are forecast to blow at around 22 km/h, conditions that could provide some early assistance to the fast bowlers. Overall, the weather is expected to remain favourable, with only a minimal threat of rain.

India ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav, Shivam Dube and Prasidh Krishna.

England ODI Squad: Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Joe Root, Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Banton, Josh Tongue, Gus Atkinson, James Coles and Rehan Ahmed.

With favourable weather forecast for Birmingham, fans can look forward to the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in what promises to be an exciting start to the three-match ODI series.