IND vs AUS 4th T20 Live Streaming: How To Watch India vs Australia Match For Free

HomeSportsCricketIND vs AUS 4th T20 Live Streaming: How To Watch India vs Australia Match For Free

The IND vs AUS match will begin at 1:45 PM IST, with the coin toss scheduled for 1:15 PM IST. Check out how to watch the game free of cost ahead.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 12:05 PM (IST)
India vs Australia matches are live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website, however, the full match can only be viewed by subscribers.

Subscribing to the platform costs money, but there are free alternatives for watching the upcoming T20I as well. In fact, this match is kind of a must-watch from the context of the series, as both teams are level 1-1, and the loser of this contest, which will be played in Gold Coast, will, at best, only be able to draw the series. 

Additionally, this will be the very first time that India plays any match at Gold Coast's People First Stadium. So for those interested, here's how to watch IND vs AUS 4th T20I for free. 

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: How To Watch Free Live Streaming

Unfortunately, there is no official platform that will provide free live streaming of today's India vs Australia match. Having said that, it can be watched for free on TV.

DD Sports will broadcast the IND vs AUS 4th T20I for free on television. 

The match broadcast will also be available on the Star Sports Network channels on TV.

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Match Time

The India vs Australia T20I in Gold Coast is scheduled to start sharp at 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Those who want to catch the coin toss as well should note that it will be conducted, with captains Suryakumar Yadav and Mitchell Marsh, half and hour before the first ball, that is at 1:15 PM IST. 

IND vs AUS T20 Series: Major Squad Changes

Both India and Australia have let go of a major player ahead of their upcoming encounter.

Kuldeep Yadav won't be available for selection for the Men in Blue, whereas Travis Head won't be there for the Aussies.

That said, there is still plenty of talent on either side to make this an exciting contest.

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 12:03 PM (IST)
LIVE CRICKET Score IND Vs AUS LIVE SCORE Ind Vs Aus Live IND Vs AUS Live Streaming IND Vs AUS FREE Live Streaming Ind Vs Aus 4th T20i Live Streaming How To Watch India Vs Australia Free India Vs Australia T20 Live Streaming
