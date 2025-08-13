India's Probable Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Bumrah Returns, Gill To Get Leadership Role

India’s Test skipper Shubman Gill could be handed a leadership role (captain or vice-captain) in the T20I side for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. The Ajit Agarkar-led senior selection committee of the BCCI is expected to announce the squad on August 19 or 20.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is set to feature in Asia Cup tournament but could be rested for the opening Test of the West Indies series in early October due to a packed schedule.

Shubman Gill, fresh from showcasing his fiery form in Test series against England, has previously served as Suryakumar’s deputy during the latter’s first stint as T20 captain in Sri Lanka last year. However, during India’s most recent home T20I series, Axar Patel filled the vice-captain’s role. This sets up an intriguing decision for selectors — prioritising Gill’s current form or maintaining leadership continuity.

The core batting unit under Suryakumar’s leadership — Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Hardik Pandya — is expected to remain intact.

This competition at the top could delay opportunities for Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan. KL Rahul, despite being a first-choice in ODIs, is unlikely to feature as he does not fit into India’s preferred T20 middle-order blueprint.

Wicketkeeper and All-rounder Selection Battles

Sanju Samson appears secure as first-choice keeper, with Jitesh Sharma and Dhruv Jurel vying for the second slot. Jurel featured in the last T20I series, but Jitesh’s finishing skills during RCB’s title-winning IPL run have bolstered his claim.

Nitish Kumar Reddy, sidelined by injury during the England series, is doubtful for the tournament. Shivam Dube, who impressed against England, is the leading contender to back up Hardik Pandya in the all-rounder role.

Bowling Combination and Spin Options

Bumrah will spearhead the pace attack, supported by Arshdeep Singh. The third pacer’s spot could go to either IPL star Prasidh Krishna, who took 25 wickets last season, or Harshit Rana, whose bounce and speed have caught the selectors’ attention.

Given UAE conditions, the spin department is likely to include Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and either Kuldeep Yadav or Varun Chakravarthy.

India's Probable Squad for Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana/Prasidh Krishna, Jitesh Sharma/Dhruv Jurel.