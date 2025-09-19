India's Likely Playing XI Vs Oman In Asia Cup 2025; Dube, Bumrah OUT - Arshdeep IN

After their emphatic win over Pakistan on September 14, Team India will return to action today against Oman in Abu Dhabi.

Having already sealed a Super Four spot, this final group game holds little consequence for the Men in Blue, which could prompt the team management to rotate players and test the bench. Both the opponent and venue will be new challenges for India in this edition.

Opening Combination

India is expected to persist with Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill at the top. Gill, who missed out against Pakistan, will hope for a longer stay at the crease, while Abhishek is unlikely to alter his naturally aggressive style.

Middle-Order Options

Sanju Samson, yet to bat in the tournament, may be pushed up to No. 3 ahead of skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma.

Similarly, Hardik Pandya, another player without game time, could get an opportunity. The team may prefer to bat first to give more players valuable time in the middle.

In addition, Jitesh Sharma or Rinku Singh could come in for Shivam Dube to test bench strength ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Bowling Changes

Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be rested, opening the door for Arshdeep Singh to return.

The left-arm pacer is on the verge of completing 100 T20I wickets and could become the fastest pacer to reach the landmark. The spin trio of Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakravarthy is expected to remain unchanged after their impressive middle-over control.

India's probable playing XI vs Oman: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh/Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh.

Oman's probable XI vs India: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Wasim Ali, Hassnain Shah, Shah Faisal, Aryan Bisht, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jiten Ramanandi.

Also on ABP Live | Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Full schedule: Qualified Teams - Who Plays Whom