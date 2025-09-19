Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup 2025 Super 4 Full schedule: Qualified Teams - Who Plays Whom

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Full schedule: Qualified Teams - Who Plays Whom

The Super Four will follow a round-robin format, with each side playing three games.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 10:00 AM (IST)

The Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2025 is set, with India and Pakistan advancing from Group A, while Sri Lanka and Bangladesh made it through from Group B.

Fans can now look forward to a series of high-voltage encounters as the four teams battle for a place in the final.

How the Super Four was decided

India stormed into the next round with back-to-back wins, while Pakistan booked their spot by beating UAE. From Group B, Sri Lanka remained unbeaten to join Bangladesh, who edged out Afghanistan.

Super Four Fixtures

Sept 20 – Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Abu Dhabi

Sept 21 – India vs Pakistan, Dubai

Sept 23 – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi

Sept 24 – India vs Bangladesh, Dubai

Sept 25 – Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Dubai

Sept 26 – India vs Sri Lanka, Dubai

Sept 28 – Final, Dubai (Top two teams)

Format and Key Battles

The Super Four will follow a round-robin format, with each side playing three games.

The top two qualify directly for the final. Bangladesh faces the toughest test, with back-to-back games on September 24 and 25.

Meanwhile, India-Pakistan clash on September 21 in Dubai promises to be the biggest highlight, with Pakistan eager to avenge their earlier defeat.

Out of the six Super Four fixtures, five will be hosted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, while only the September 23 clash will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

All games are scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm local time (UAE), which corresponds to 8:00 pm IST, with the toss set for 7:30 pm IST.

Live Broadcast Details

Sony Sports Network holds exclusive television rights for the Asia Cup 2025. Fans can catch the action live on Sony’s sports channels.

Live Streaming Options

For digital viewers, the matches are available on the SonyLIV app and website. Additionally, live streaming is also offered on the FanCode app, though access requires a match-wise entry fee.

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 10:00 AM (IST)
