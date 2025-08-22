India's Full Schedule In Women's ODI World Cup - IND vs PAK On This Day

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 will commence on 30th September, hosted jointly by India and Sri Lanka.

Led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian women’s team aims to clinch the title, participating in seven league-stage matches across various cities, including Indore and Mumbai.

India’s Schedule:

30 Sept: India vs Sri Lanka – Guwahati

5 Oct: India vs Pakistan – Colombo

9 Oct: India vs South Africa – Visakhapatnam

12 Oct: India vs Australia – Visakhapatnam

19 Oct: India vs England – Indore

23 Oct: India vs New Zealand – Navi Mumbai

26 Oct: India vs Bangladesh – Navi Mumbai

Indian Women’s Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemima Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kranti Goud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Shri Charani, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana.

Notably, Shefali Verma missed out on selection, surprising many fans.

Venue Changes

Several matches initially scheduled at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru have been shifted to DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. The second semi-final will also be hosted in Navi Mumbai. If Pakistan does not reach the final, the marquee final match is expected to take place at DY Patil Stadium as well.

India’s squad looks well-balanced, combining experienced campaigners with young talent, setting the stage for an exciting Women’s World Cup.

The first semi-final of ODI Women’s World Cup 2025 will take place either in Guwahati or Colombo, while the second semi-final is set for Navi Mumbai on October 30. Colombo will host the final or the first semi-final only if Pakistan qualifies, since the Women in Green are not scheduled to play any matches in India.

IND vs PAK Women's ODI World Cup match will be the first time a cricket match will be played between the arch-rivals after 'Operation Sindoor'.

