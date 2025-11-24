Trump Accuses Ukraine Of 'Zero Gratitude' As US-Ukrainian Peace Talks Loom

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





US President Donald Trump has once again criticised Ukraine, claiming Kyiv has shown “zero gratitude” for Washington’s support in the ongoing conflict with Russia. His remarks come ahead of key US-Ukrainian discussions in Geneva aimed at exploring a potential halt to the war.

In a post on Truth Social on Sunday, Trump expressed frustration at the “human catastrophe” caused by the war and also criticised European countries for continuing to purchase oil from Russia.

“I INHERITED A WAR THAT SHOULD HAVE NEVER HAPPENED, A WAR THAT IS A LOSER FOR EVERYONE, ESPECIALLY THE MILLIONS OF PEOPLE THAT HAVE SO NEEDLESSLY DIED,” Trump wrote.

“UKRAINE ‘LEADERSHIP’ HAS EXPRESSED ZERO GRATITUDE FOR OUR EFFORTS, AND EUROPE CONTINUES TO BUY OIL FROM RUSSIA.”

Trump also highlighted Washington’s continued supply of weapons to NATO for distribution to Ukraine, contrasting it with his view that President Joe Biden “gave everything for free”.

“GOD BLESS ALL THE LIVES THAT HAVE BEEN LOST IN THE HUMAN CATASTROPHE!” he added.

Peace Talks and Controversial Proposal

The president’s comments come as top US and Ukrainian officials are set to meet in Geneva to discuss Trump’s controversial 28-point plan to end the nearly four-year conflict. Kyiv has reportedly requested changes to the draft, which includes provisions for Ukraine to cede territory, reduce its army, and pledge never to join NATO.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, ahead of the talks, expressed cautious optimism:

“Diplomacy has been reinvigorated. The bloodshed must be stopped. We all need a positive outcome,” he wrote on X, emphasising hope for a constructive discussion.

Trump has given Ukraine until November 27 to approve his plan but told reporters the proposal is not necessarily his final offer, adding that he wants to end the fighting “one way or the other”.