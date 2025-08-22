Babar, Rizwan Consider Pulling Out Of PCB Contracts - Reason Revealed

Pakistan cricket has been hit by controversy after senior players Babar Azam and captain Mohammad Rizwan were left disappointed with the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) latest central contract revisions.

Former top-tier players Babar and Rizwan, who previously held Category A contracts, have now been pushed down to Category B. For the first time, no Pakistan cricketer has been awarded a top-category deal, a move linked to the team’s recent dip in performances.

In the updated list, released on August 20, no cricketer was placed in the elite Category A bracket, while both Babar and Rizwan were downgraded to Category B — a move that has not gone down well with the two stalwarts.

Babar, Rizwan considering pulling out of contracts

Reports suggest that the duo is even considering pulling out of the contracts altogether.

According to a report in Cricket Pakistan, both players voiced their frustration in private exchanges, particularly over the lack of clarity from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding their demotion.

For years, Category A has been reserved for Pakistan’s biggest performers, a tag both Babar and Rizwan carried until recently.

The latest decision follows another setback for the pair, as they were also left out of the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup.

Babar, Rizwan's form under fire

Babar Azam, who has been struggling for consistency since his last international hundred against Nepal in the 2023 Asia Cup, has been under increasing scrutiny.

Rizwan, despite holding the ODI captaincy, has faced the same fate in the contracts and has not featured in T20Is since December 2024.

On the flip side, PCB has widened its talent pool by including 12 new names such as Ahmed Daniyal, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris and Sufyan Moqim. Rising performers like Abrar Ahmed and Haris Rauf have also earned promotions, reflecting the board’s intent to reward form and bring fresh energy into the national setup.

