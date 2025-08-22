Five Players Who Can Replace Rohit Sharma As India's ODI Captain

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketFive Players Who Can Replace Rohit Sharma As India's ODI Captain

Here are five strong contenders who could potentially take over the ODI captaincy.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 05:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

With Rohit Sharma nearing the twilight of his career, the debate around his successor  in ODIs is gaining momentum. Several names are already in the mix, and each brings a different style of leadership and experience to the table.

1. KL Rahul

KL Rahul has captained India in ODIs before and has often been a dependable leader in Rohit Sharma’s absence. Having kept wickets regularly, Rahul also has a broader view of the game from behind the stumps, which enhances his tactical awareness.

2. Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has shown impressive leadership in T20Is and the IPL. Known for his aggressive approach, he has already led India in limited-overs cricket on multiple occasions. His all-round skills makes him a strong contender to take charge of the ODI side in the post-Rohit era.

3. Shubman Gill

Seen as the future of Indian batting, Shubman Gill is another long-term option for captaincy. At just 25, he has already established himself as one of India’s most consistent ODI performers. Grooming him early as a leader could help India build a strong core around him for the next decade.

4. Jasprit Bumrah

Though bowlers rarely captain India, Jasprit Bumrah’s cricketing intelligence and calm personality make him a dark horse for the role. He has led India in Tests and shown remarkable composure under pressure. His presence as one of the world’s best bowlers also commands respect in the dressing room.

5. Rishabh Pant

After his return from injury, Rishabh Pant has once again become a crucial figure in India’s middle order. Known for his fearless batting and improving game awareness, Pant has also captained Delhi Capitals in the IPL. His energetic style of leadership could bring freshness to the ODI setup.

In conclusion, India is blessed with multiple captaincy options beyond Rohit Sharma. Whether the selectors go for the experience of KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya or invest in youth with Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant, the team’s future leadership looks secure.

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 05:13 PM (IST)
Rishabh Pant Jasprit Bumrah ROHIT SHARMA KL Rahul Hardik Pandya
