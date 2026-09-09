The entire home series against Australia A, encompassing both multi-day and one-day matches, is scheduled to take place in Puducherry.
India A Squad For Australia A Series Announced: Padikkal, Gaikwad To Lead Sides
The BCCI has announced India's A squads for the Australia A series, with Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad named captains for the multi-day and one-day teams.
- India A squads announced for Australia A home series.
- Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad lead respective teams.
- Puducherry hosts multi-day and one-day matches until October.
- Players seek senior India selection opportunity through series.
India A squad vs Australia A: The BCCI has announced India's A squads for the upcoming home series against Australia A, with Puducherry set to host two multi-day matches and three one-day games later this month and in October.
Devdutt Padikkal has been named captain of the multi-day side, while Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the one-day team. Sai Sudharsan has been handed the vice-captaincy in the multi-day squad, with Padikkal taking that role in the one-day side.
Devdutt Padikkal To Lead Multi-Day Side
The two multi-day matches will be played from September 22 to 25 and September 29 to October 2, both in Puducherry.
Padikkal will captain a squad that includes Sai Sudharsan, Ayush Pandey, Yash Rathod, Shaik Rasheed and wicketkeeper-batters Kumar Kushagra and N Jagadeesan.
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Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian provide spin-bowling all-rounder options, while Tushar Deshpande, Anshul Kamboj, Praful Hinge and V Vyshak are among the pace options.
India A multi-day squad: Aman Mokhade, Ayush Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal (C), Sai Sudharsan (VC), Yash Rathod, Shaik Rasheed, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Anshul Kamboj, Praful Hinge, N Jagadeesan (WK), Nachiket Bhute, V Vyshak*.
Ruturaj Gaikwad Named One-Day Captain
Gaikwad will take charge of the one-day squad, which features several familiar names from India's domestic and international setup.
Rajat Patidar, Sai Sudharsan, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya and Priyansh Arya are among the batting options, while Kumar Kushagra and Prabhsimran Singh are the wicketkeepers.
The three one-day matches are scheduled for October 6, 9 and 11, with all three games also taking place in Puducherry.
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India A one-day squad: Priyansh Arya, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Rajat Patidar, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Arshin Kulkarni, Arshad Khan, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya*, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Gurjapneet Singh, Yash Thakur.
Players marked with an asterisk are subject to fitness clearance.
The series will provide another opportunity for several players to push their case for senior India selection across the longer and shorter formats.
Frequently Asked Questions
Where will the India A vs. Australia A series be played?
Who will captain the India A multi-day and one-day squads?
Devdutt Padikkal has been named captain for the multi-day side. Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the India A one-day team for the series.
When are the India A multi-day and one-day matches scheduled?
The two multi-day matches will be played from September 22-25 and September 29-October 2. The three one-day games are set for October 6, 9, and 11.
Who are the vice-captains for the India A squads?
Sai Sudharsan is the vice-captain of the multi-day squad. Devdutt Padikkal will serve as the vice-captain for the one-day side.
What is the significance of this series for the players?
The series provides a crucial opportunity for several players to showcase their talent. It allows them to push for selection into the senior India squad across both longer and shorter formats.