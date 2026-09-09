India A Squad For Australia A Series Announced: Padikkal, Gaikwad To Lead Sides

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India A squads announced for Australia A home series.

Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad lead respective teams.

Puducherry hosts multi-day and one-day matches until October.

Players seek senior India selection opportunity through series.

India A squad vs Australia A: The BCCI has announced India's A squads for the upcoming home series against Australia A, with Puducherry set to host two multi-day matches and three one-day games later this month and in October.

Devdutt Padikkal has been named captain of the multi-day side, while Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the one-day team. Sai Sudharsan has been handed the vice-captaincy in the multi-day squad, with Padikkal taking that role in the one-day side.

Devdutt Padikkal To Lead Multi-Day Side

The two multi-day matches will be played from September 22 to 25 and September 29 to October 2, both in Puducherry.

Padikkal will captain a squad that includes Sai Sudharsan, Ayush Pandey, Yash Rathod, Shaik Rasheed and wicketkeeper-batters Kumar Kushagra and N Jagadeesan.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni's IPL 2027 Return Gets Big Update From CSK Star

Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian provide spin-bowling all-rounder options, while Tushar Deshpande, Anshul Kamboj, Praful Hinge and V Vyshak are among the pace options.

India A multi-day squad: Aman Mokhade, Ayush Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal (C), Sai Sudharsan (VC), Yash Rathod, Shaik Rasheed, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Anshul Kamboj, Praful Hinge, N Jagadeesan (WK), Nachiket Bhute, V Vyshak*.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Named One-Day Captain

Gaikwad will take charge of the one-day squad, which features several familiar names from India's domestic and international setup.

Rajat Patidar, Sai Sudharsan, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya and Priyansh Arya are among the batting options, while Kumar Kushagra and Prabhsimran Singh are the wicketkeepers.

The three one-day matches are scheduled for October 6, 9 and 11, with all three games also taking place in Puducherry.

ALSO READ | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Does It Again, Gambhir Faces A Big Problem

India A one-day squad: Priyansh Arya, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Rajat Patidar, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Arshin Kulkarni, Arshad Khan, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya*, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Gurjapneet Singh, Yash Thakur.

Players marked with an asterisk are subject to fitness clearance.

The series will provide another opportunity for several players to push their case for senior India selection across the longer and shorter formats.