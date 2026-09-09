MS Dhoni's IPL 2027 Return Gets Big Update From CSK Star

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CSK pacer Akash Madhwal predicts Dhoni's return for IPL 2027.

Madhwal observes Dhoni actively training, batting with full intensity.

Dhoni's calm leadership positively influences young CSK players.

Official confirmation awaits, but Madhwal's comments are encouraging.

MS Dhoni's future in the Indian Premier League remains one of the biggest talking points ahead of the 2027 season. While the former India captain is yet to make a final call on his playing future, Chennai Super Kings pacer Akash Madhwal has offered an encouraging update.

Dhoni did not feature in IPL 2026 after struggling with injuries, including a calf issue and a thumb injury. However, Madhwal believes the legendary wicketkeeper-batter could return to the field for CSK next season.

Akash Madhwal Makes Big Dhoni Prediction

Speaking to Sports Tak, Madhwal expressed strong confidence that Dhoni will play in IPL 2027.

"We used to stand in the nets just to watch Dhoni bat. It's a different experience to watch him play live. I'm absolutely sure he will play next season."

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Madhwal also revealed that Dhoni has been a regular presence at the CSK camp and has not missed a practice session since joining the team. According to the pacer, the 45-year-old has been batting with full intensity in the nets.

While Dhoni's eventual decision will remain his own, Madhwal's comments suggest that the veteran is preparing seriously despite the uncertainty surrounding his future.

CSK Star Reveals What Makes Dhoni Special

Madhwal also spoke about Dhoni's influence inside the CSK dressing room, describing him as calm, approachable and willing to help younger players.

According to the fast bowler, players can approach Dhoni whenever they have a problem. He said Dhoni listens patiently before offering guidance, while his presence itself brings positive energy to the group.

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Madhwal further praised CSK's team environment, saying there is little unnecessary pressure on players and that the focus remains on performing well.

Dhoni has already established himself as one of the IPL's most successful players. He has made 278 appearances, scoring 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45, including 24 half-centuries. His highest score is 84 not out.

For now, there is no official confirmation from Dhoni regarding IPL 2027. But if Madhwal's assessment is accurate, CSK fans could get another chance to watch their iconic former captain in action.