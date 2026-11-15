'Grit Has No Batting Order!' Gambhir's Epic Reaction After India Beat Pakistan Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India U-19 defeated Pakistan for Asia Cup title.

Team chased 338 runs in thrilling final, displaying grit.

Gambhir lauded team's

Aaryavir Sehwag, Manal, Mohit were key contributors.

India's Under-19 team received praise from senior national team head coach Gautam Gambhir after beating Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2026 final. Impressed by the youngsters' determination during a demanding chase, Gambhir highlighted their fearless approach and belief, summing up their achievement with a memorable line: "Grit has no batting order."

India pulled off a thrilling one-wicket victory in the final, chasing a target of 338 to secure the title. The young side kept fighting despite losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually crossed the finish line with a boundary on the final ball, according to the PTI report.

Gambhir took to X, formerly Twitter, to congratulate the team and acknowledge the character they displayed under pressure.

"Fearless cricket. Unshakable belief. Grit has no batting order !! Champions of Asia! Well done, boys!," he wrote.

WATCH: Gautam Gambhir's Post After India's U19 Asia Cup Victory

Fearless cricket. Unshakable belief. Grit has no batting order !! Champions of Asia! Well done, boys! 🇮🇳🏆 https://t.co/n2mTAsZPHz — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 14, 2026

His post celebrated a team effort in which India's middle and lower order played important roles in keeping the chase alive. The victory also extended India's record as the most successful team in the history of the Under-19 Asia Cup, with nine titles.

Gautam Gambhir Praises India's Fearless Approach

India faced a difficult situation during the chase, slipping to 252/8 in the 42nd over. With the required target still some distance away, the team needed substantial contributions from its remaining batters.

Manal Chauhan provided an important contribution with 47 runs, while Mohit Ulva helped complete the chase with an unbeaten innings, according to the report. Their efforts proved decisive as India held their nerve in the closing stages to beat Pakistan.

Gambhir's reference to grit having no batting order reflected how India's lower-order batters stepped up when the match was on the line. His message also underlined the team's refusal to give up despite the loss of regular wickets.

Aaryavir Sehwag Named Player Of The Match

Aaryavir Sehwag, son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, was named Player of the Match for his contribution in the final. He scored 361 runs across five innings during the tournament, averaging 90.25, with one century and three half-centuries.

In the final, Aaryavir added 95 runs with captain Lakshya Raichandani in just 17.4 overs. Raichandani went on to score 80, giving India a strong platform in their pursuit of the challenging target.

Speaking after the match, Aaryavir said the Indian dressing room believed the pitch offered enough assistance for the team to complete the chase.

"The discussion (in the dressing room) was that the wicket is very good to bat on and it's not a huge score, and if we just bat normally and play our conventional shots, we'll get to the score. There was always a belief that we'll chase it down," he said.

Aaryavir also credited Raichandani for batting deep and acknowledged the contributions of Manal and Mohit during the closing stages.

"In our team meetings, we talk about how we can chase 100 or 120 runs in the last 10 overs because the wicket was very good to bat on as well. So someone had to bat deep.

"And Lakshya did that. So hats off to him. And obviously, what Mohit and Manal did at the end was absolutely amazing, and hats off to them as well," he added.

India's triumph over Pakistan ensured another title for the country's Under-19 side. Gambhir's congratulatory message captured the defining feature of the final: a team that continued to believe in its chances even when the chase became increasingly difficult.