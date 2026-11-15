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English NewsNewsBJP Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Italian Politician's ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod’ Slogan At Congress Summit In Hyderabad

BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Italian Politician's ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod’ Slogan At Congress Summit In Hyderabad

A political row erupts after Italian politician Giacomo Filibeck raises the ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod’ slogan at Congress' Hyderabad summit, prompting BJP leaders to target Rahul Gandhi.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 15 Nov 2026 08:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Filibeck supported Congress; BJP alleged foreign interference in politics.

A political row has erupted over remarks made by Italian politician Giacomo Filibeck at the Congress' Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad. The BJP has criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after a video showed him and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy laughing and applauding as Filibeck raised the ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod’ slogan. 

Rijiju Questions Rahul

Reacting to the viral video on Sunday, Rijiju took to X and questioned whether anyone had ever seen an Indian laughing when a foreigner insulted the country.

“Have you ever seen anyone laughing when India is insulted by a foreigner? I'm not asking about which Indian goes abroad to insult India,” he wrote.

The video from the Hyderabad summit shows Filibeck raising the slogan, while Gandhi and Reddy appear to laugh and applaud.

Earlier, Filibeck had accused the Indian government of weakening democracy and expressed support for the Congress. Speaking to ANI, he said international conferences and meetings were important to highlight the challenges facing Indian democracy.

He added that democracy in India was under attack and called for efforts to protect it, saying the best way to do so was to stand with Rahul Gandhi and the Congress.

BJP Leaders Attack Congress

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused Gandhi of acting at the behest of foreign forces and alleged that he was attempting to destabilise India with international support.

Bhandari further claimed that Gandhi was seeking foreign intervention in India's internal political affairs to remove the Narendra Modi-led government. He also accused the Congress of working against the country's interests.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said no foreign national had the right to interfere in India's internal affairs. He alleged that the Congress was encouraging people from overseas to make controversial statements about the country.

Sanjay Raut Defends Remarks

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, however, defended Filibeck's comments and questioned the BJP's criticism.

He said that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi could gift Melody chocolates to Italy's Prime Minister, an Italian politician could also visit India and express views about the country.

Raut maintained that concerns about democracy and human rights in India were legitimate issues and should not automatically be portrayed as foreign interference.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Nov 2026 08:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi BJP Giacomo Filibeck
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