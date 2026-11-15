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English NewsSportsCricket'Iyer Ko Kis Baat Ka Ghamand?': Angry Reactions As Shreyas Appears To Ignore Virat Kohli | WATCH

'Iyer Ko Kis Baat Ka Ghamand?': Angry Reactions As Shreyas Appears To Ignore Virat Kohli | WATCH

Shreyas Iyer faces criticism after a viral video from IND vs NZ 5th ODI appeared to show him walking away during Virat Kohli's interaction.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 15 Nov 2026 07:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shreyas Iyer's interaction with Virat Kohli sparked fan debate.
  • Fans criticised Iyer for seemingly ignoring Kohli's advice.
  • Brief video leaves interaction's full context unclear.
  • India secured ODI series victory despite batting struggles.

A brief interaction between Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli during India's fifth ODI against New Zealand has caught the attention of cricket fans, with the Indian batter facing criticism over his apparent response to the former captain. A video of the exchange has been circulating on social media, prompting debate over whether Iyer ignored Kohli's advice.

Shreyas Iyer's Interaction With Virat Kohli Sparks Debate

The incident reportedly took place during a break between overs, when Iyer was speaking to wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan. Kohli then approached the pair and appeared to engage Iyer in a conversation.

However, Iyer did not seem to stop for long during the exchange and soon walked away. The brief footage has since attracted attention, with some viewers interpreting his response as a lack of interest in what Kohli was saying.

WATCH VIDEO

Several fans criticised Iyer on social media, arguing that he could have taken a moment to hear out the experienced batter. Some reactions also questioned his attitude, with Kohli's experience and stature in Indian cricket featuring prominently in the discussion.

WATCH: Netizens Slam Iyer For Seemingly Ignoring Virat Kohli


Iyer Ko Kis Baat Ka Ghamand?': Angry Reactions As Shreyas Appears To Ignore Virat Kohli | WATCH

The video, however, offers only a brief glimpse of the interaction. It does not establish what Kohli was discussing with Iyer or whether the two had exchanged words before or after the moment captured on camera. Therefore, the suggestion that Iyer deliberately ignored his advice remains an interpretation of the footage rather than an established fact.

India Beat New Zealand By 22 Runs To Seal ODI Series

The incident came on a day when India secured a hard-fought victory over New Zealand in the fifth ODI, winning by 22 runs to take the five-match series 3-1.

India's batting unit struggled once again and was bowled out for 209, leaving the bowlers with a challenging task to defend the total. The Indian attack, however, delivered under pressure and restricted New Zealand to 187 all out.

The result gave India a 22-run win and sealed the series 3-1, despite another difficult outing with the bat.

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident involving Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli has sparked debate?

A video circulating on social media shows Virat Kohli approaching Shreyas Iyer during a break in play. Iyer reportedly did not stop for long, sparking debate over his reaction to the former captain.

How did fans react to the interaction between Iyer and Kohli?

Many fans criticized Iyer on social media, interpreting his actions as potentially ignoring Kohli's advice. They questioned his attitude given Kohli's experience and stature in Indian cricket.

Does the article confirm Shreyas Iyer ignored Virat Kohli's advice?

No, the article states the brief video offers only a glimpse and does not establish what was discussed. It suggests interpreting Iyer's response as ignoring advice is an interpretation, not an established fact.

What was the outcome of the 5th ODI between India and New Zealand?

India won the fifth ODI against New Zealand by 22 runs, securing the five-match series 3-1. India successfully defended a total of 209 despite batting struggles.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Nov 2026 06:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Shreyas Iyer VIrat Kohli IND Vs NZ 5th ODI
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