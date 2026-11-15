Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shreyas Iyer's interaction with Virat Kohli sparked fan debate.

Fans criticised Iyer for seemingly ignoring Kohli's advice.

Brief video leaves interaction's full context unclear.

India secured ODI series victory despite batting struggles.

A brief interaction between Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli during India's fifth ODI against New Zealand has caught the attention of cricket fans, with the Indian batter facing criticism over his apparent response to the former captain. A video of the exchange has been circulating on social media, prompting debate over whether Iyer ignored Kohli's advice.

Shreyas Iyer's Interaction With Virat Kohli Sparks Debate

The incident reportedly took place during a break between overs, when Iyer was speaking to wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan. Kohli then approached the pair and appeared to engage Iyer in a conversation.

However, Iyer did not seem to stop for long during the exchange and soon walked away. The brief footage has since attracted attention, with some viewers interpreting his response as a lack of interest in what Kohli was saying.

WATCH VIDEO

The former captain, current captain and vice-captain deep in discussion as the action unfolds! 👀 Watch HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 5th ODI, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony Vizha & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyVizha #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/AvPEzpEG88 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 15, 2026

Several fans criticised Iyer on social media, arguing that he could have taken a moment to hear out the experienced batter. Some reactions also questioned his attitude, with Kohli's experience and stature in Indian cricket featuring prominently in the discussion.

WATCH: Netizens Slam Iyer For Seemingly Ignoring Virat Kohli





The video, however, offers only a brief glimpse of the interaction. It does not establish what Kohli was discussing with Iyer or whether the two had exchanged words before or after the moment captured on camera. Therefore, the suggestion that Iyer deliberately ignored his advice remains an interpretation of the footage rather than an established fact.

India Beat New Zealand By 22 Runs To Seal ODI Series

The incident came on a day when India secured a hard-fought victory over New Zealand in the fifth ODI, winning by 22 runs to take the five-match series 3-1.

India's batting unit struggled once again and was bowled out for 209, leaving the bowlers with a challenging task to defend the total. The Indian attack, however, delivered under pressure and restricted New Zealand to 187 all out.

The result gave India a 22-run win and sealed the series 3-1, despite another difficult outing with the bat.