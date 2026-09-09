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English NewsSportsCricketVaibhav Sooryavanshi Does It Again, Gambhir Faces A Big Selection Headache

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Does It Again, Gambhir Faces A Big Selection Headache

India face a major opening dilemma ahead of the Afghanistan T20Is as Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi compete for two spots.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 09 Sep 2026 03:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India faces opening selection dilemma for Afghanistan T20I series.
  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's strong IPL, international form creates case.
  • Sanju Samson's return, Abhishek's aggression complicate opening choices.
  • Team management must balance experience with aggressive batting options.

India vs Afghanistan T20I Series: India's three-match T20I series against Afghanistan begins on September 13, but the biggest question for Gautam Gambhir and the team management may come before the first ball is bowled. With Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi all in the squad, India have three strong options for two opening spots.

The series will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on September 13, 15 and 17. Afghanistan are officially the hosts despite all three matches being staged in the Indian capital. Shreyas Iyer will captain India, with Tilak Varma named his deputy.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Strengthens His Case

Sooryavanshi has made his case difficult to ignore. The 15-year-old produced a remarkable IPL 2026 campaign for Rajasthan Royals, finishing with 776 runs in 16 matches at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 237.30. He also scored a 103 off 37 balls during the season.

His international performances have strengthened that claim further. During India's 3-0 T20I series win over Zimbabwe, Sooryavanshi scored 151 runs at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 196.10. He made 50 off 19 balls in the opening game and followed it with 81 off 49 in the third T20I. He was named Player of the Series.

ALSO READ | India Men's Cricket Schedule 2026-27: Full Fixtures, Dates, Teams & Format

That run of form makes his omission from the playing XI a difficult call, particularly with India already having experimented with different opening combinations during their recent T20I assignments.

Where Does Sanju Samson Fit?

Sanju Samson's return has added another layer to the selection puzzle. He is back in India's T20I squad alongside Abhishek and Sooryavanshi, while Ishan Kishan also provides another wicketkeeping-batting option.

Abhishek has established himself as one of India's leading aggressive T20 batters, making him another difficult player to leave out. That leaves the management with a straightforward but complicated question: which two players should open?

A potential Abhishek-Sooryavanshi partnership would give India an extremely aggressive left-handed opening combination. Samson, meanwhile, brings experience and the ability to change the course of a T20 innings.

The middle order already contains several established options, including captain Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube and Axar Patel. Finding a suitable role for Samson or Sooryavanshi lower down the order could therefore be equally challenging.

With the Afghanistan T20I series approaching, India's opening combination is set to be one of the key selection calls. The competition is not being driven by a lack of form, but by an abundance of proven options.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the India vs Afghanistan T20I series start?

The three-match T20I series between India and Afghanistan begins on September 13. All games will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Who will captain India in the T20I series?

Shreyas Iyer will captain India in the T20I series against Afghanistan. Tilak Varma has been named as his deputy.

What is the main selection dilemma for India?

India faces a selection dilemma for their opening spots. Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are three strong options competing for two positions.

How has Vaibhav Sooryavanshi performed recently?

Sooryavanshi had a remarkable IPL 2026, scoring 776 runs. He also scored 151 runs against Zimbabwe, earning him the Player of the Series award.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Sep 2026 02:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir Abhishek Sharma Team India Afghanistan Vs India SANJU SAMSON Vaibhav Sooryavanshi INdia Vs AFghanistan
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