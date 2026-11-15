U19 Hero Reveals The Real Reason Behind India's Fiery Celebrations After Pakistan Win

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India's Mohit Ulva explained celebrations were for own victory.

Team celebrated after thrilling one-wicket win over Pakistan.

Mohit's final-ball boundary sealed India's dramatic title victory.

BCCI Secretary backed team's emotional celebrations after difficult victory.

India U19 batter Mohit Ulva has opened up on the team's animated celebrations following its thrilling victory over Pakistan in the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2026 final. Addressing the discussion around the players' reaction, Mohit clarified that the celebrations were not directed at their opponents but were simply an expression of their emotions after winning a high-pressure contest.

India defeated Pakistan by one wicket in a dramatic final on Saturday, successfully chasing a target of 338 with a boundary off the last delivery. The celebrations that followed attracted attention, with Indian players seen celebrating animatedly in front of their Pakistani counterparts.

Speaking to Star Sports, Mohit explained that the team was celebrating its own victory and had no intention of making a statement to Pakistan.

"It is natural. It was an India vs Pakistan match, and additionally, a final. The way they celebrated after beating us in the league stage. Actually, we were not even taking their celebration personally. We were thinking that they were celebrating their own victory. It doesn't matter what they do. We did likewise. We were celebrating our own victory. It had emotions, aggression, and everything. We did nothing to show them. We were celebrating among ourselves, and everything was natural," he said.

WATCH: India U19 Players' Fiery Celebrations In Front Of Pakistan After Asia Cup Final Win

Mohit Ulva Explains India's Celebrations After Pakistan Win

The celebrations became a talking point after India's remarkable triumph, but Mohit maintained that the players were caught up in the moment rather than attempting to provoke their opponents.

The youngster also recalled the team's reaction to Pakistan's celebrations after their league-stage victory, explaining that the Indian players had not taken them personally. He said the celebrations after the final were similarly about enjoying their own achievement.

Mohit also revealed that he initially struggled to process the fact that he had finished the match for India. The right-handed batter needed a moment before the significance of his winning shot sank in.

"I could not believe I had actually finished the game. I was a bit zoned out before I realised that I had actually done it. Then I started celebrating," he said.

Mohit Ulva, Manal Chauhan Rescue India In 338-Run Chase

India's chase appeared to be slipping away as the required run rate climbed above 10 during the closing overs. However, Mohit and Manal Chauhan produced a remarkable partnership to keep the team in contention.

The duo added 57 runs from just 35 deliveries, turning the contest around when India desperately needed a strong finish. Manal scored 47 off 32 balls, while Mohit remained unbeaten on 49 from 26 deliveries.

India needed three runs from the final ball to secure the title. Mohit stepped out of his crease and struck the delivery through extra cover for a boundary, completing a memorable one-wicket victory.

The triumph extended India's record as the most successful team in the tournament's history, taking its U19 Asia Cup title tally to nine.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Backs India's Celebrations

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia also reacted to the discussion surrounding the Indian players' celebrations, defending their response after the dramatic final.

"That reflects their character and fighting spirit. Consider how much of a cliffhanger today's match was-at one point, it really didn't look like it was in India's favour. Yet, India managed to win. This speaks volumes about the team's confidence and their 'never-say-die' attitude. When they win a match from such a difficult position, they certainly deserve to celebrate; that's something we must allow," he said.

Saikia pointed to the difficult position India had been in during the chase, suggesting that the players' emotional reaction was understandable after such a hard-fought victory.

Mohit's comments have now provided the team's perspective on the celebrations, with the dramatic final and India's comeback remaining at the centre of the conversation.