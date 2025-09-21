Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs WI Test Series: India's Biggest Match-Winner Could Be Ruled Out

IND vs WI Test Series: India's Biggest Match-Winner Could Be Ruled Out

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant may be ruled out of the West Indies Tests due to injuries sustained during the England tour.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 21 Sep 2025 04:25 PM (IST)

India is currently competing in the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE, and attention is already turning to the upcoming two-match Test series against the West Indies, starting on October 2.

The squad for this series is expected to be announced on September 23 or 24. However, a major blow may await Team India, as one of its key players is reportedly set to miss the series.

Rishabh Pant a Doubt for Selection

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant may be ruled out of the West Indies Tests due to injuries sustained during the England tour.

According to senior journalist Abhishek Tripathi of Dainik Jagran, Pant will now focus on the South Africa Test series beginning November 14, effectively ruling him out of next month’s series against the Caribbean side.

Rishabh Pant faced two separate injuries in England. He first hurt his left index finger while fielding at Lord’s, forcing him to skip keeping duties.

Later, a fast yorker from Jofra Archer struck his right ankle during the fourth Test. Despite medical advice to rest, Pant returned to score a crucial 54-run innings and finished the series with 479 runs from four matches.

Karun Nair’s Future in Doubt

Meanwhile, veteran batter Karun Nair’s spot in the Test team looks uncertain. Returning to the side after an eight-year gap, Nair played three Tests in England but failed to make a significant impact, scoring 205 runs in eight innings at an average of 25.

The team management may now consider alternatives such as Sarfaraz Khan, Devdutt Padikkal, or Shreyas Iyer.

India will have to recalibrate its batting lineup for the West Indies series in Pant’s potential absence, putting pressure on the middle order to step up.

Published at : 21 Sep 2025 04:25 PM (IST)
Rishabh Pant India Vs West Indies IND Vs WI Test Series Karun Nair West Indies Tour India
