Handshake Controversy: Will PCB Act? ACC Chief Says 'We'll Talk Soon'

HomeSportsCricketHandshake Controversy: Will PCB Act? ACC Chief Says 'We'll Talk Soon'

The controversy began after India’s victory over Pakistan on September 14, when players from the two sides did not exchange handshakes.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 21 Sep 2025 03:31 PM (IST)

India and Pakistan meet again today in the Super Four stage of the 2025 Asia Cup, but the buildup has been overshadowed by the ongoing handshake controversy.

Pakistan has canceled its second successive press conference, avoiding uncomfortable questions around the issue. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, when approached by reporters, hinted at a “big step” and promised to address the matter soon in a formal briefing.

The Origins of Handshake Row

The controversy began after India’s victory over Pakistan on September 14, when players from the two sides did not exchange handshakes. Later, it emerged that match referee Andy Pycroft had instructed Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha not to insist on it, following India’s decision.

This led PCB to lodge a complaint with the ICC, even demanding Pycroft’s removal as match referee.

Pakistan went as far as warning of a possible withdrawal from the tournament. PCB also claimed Pycroft had apologized to their management - a claim strongly denied by the ICC, which instead accused Pakistan of breaching regulations.

Press Conference Snub Raises Eyebrows

Ahead of today’s high-voltage clash, PCB canceled its pre-match press conference, fueling speculation that it wanted to avoid questions on the controversy. Naqvi attended the team’s practice at the ICC Academy but sidestepped media queries, saying only that he would “speak soon.”

India Hold the Edge

On the cricketing front, India enter the Super 4 fixture as clear favorites. With Suryakumar Yadav’s men already securing a dominant win over Pakistan earlier in the tournament, fans and experts believe the Men in Blue could well repeat the performance today.

Pakistan, meanwhile, will need something special to challenge India’s form and momentum.

Also on ABP Live | IND vs PAK: Ashwin Backs Pycroft, Slams PCB Over Handshake Controversy

Published at : 21 Sep 2025 03:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
ACC PCB ICC Asia Cup IND Vs PAK Mohsin Naqvi Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan IND Vs PAK Handshake Controversy
