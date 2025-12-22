Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Inqilab Mancha Threatens Ouster Of Yunus Over Osman Hadi Murder, Demands Transparent Probe

Inqilab Mancha Threatens Ouster Of Yunus Over Osman Hadi Murder, Demands Transparent Probe

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Dec 2025 05:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In the wake of violent protests across Bangladesh following the assassination of Inqilab Mancha founder Osman Hadi, the party has reportedly warned of toppling the interim government if swift action is not taken in the murder case.

According to The Daily Star, Inqilab Mancha member secretary Abdullah Al Jaber issued the warning during an emergency press conference on Monday, stating that the Muhammad Yunus–led interim government had failed to act despite being given a 24-hour ultimatum during Hadi’s funeral on Saturday.

‘Deadline Passed, No Action Taken’

“However, the deadline has passed without any visible steps from the home adviser or concerned authorities regarding the arrest of the accused,” Jaber was quoted as saying.

He further alleged that the absence of the home adviser or his special assistant at the ministry’s briefing reflected an attempt to downplay the seriousness of the case.

“The home and law advisers, along with others concerned, are neglecting their duties and merely trying to avoid responsibility,” Jaber said.

Demand for Speedy Trial, International Probe

The party demanded the immediate formation of a Speedy Trial Tribunal to hear Hadi’s murder case and called for assistance from international investigative agencies such as the FBI or Scotland Yard to ensure transparency in the probe.

Fresh Attack Raises Alarm

Tensions escalated further days after Hadi’s death when another youth leader, Motaleb Shikder, was reportedly shot in Khulna. Assailants allegedly targeted his head in the attack.

“Miscreants opened fire targeting his head around 11:45 AM, and he was rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital in critical condition,” The Daily Star quoted Animesh Mondol, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Sonadanga Model Police Station, as saying.

The officer added that Motaleb was out of danger, explaining that the bullet entered through one side of his ear, pierced the skin, and exited through the other side.

Protests After Hadi’s Death

Violent protests erupted across Bangladesh after Hadi died in Singapore, where he was undergoing treatment following a fatal assassination attempt in Dhaka. A prominent figure in the 2024 uprising that led to the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Hadi’s killing plunged the country into unrest ahead of the general elections scheduled for February 2026.

During the protests, mobs vandalised and torched the offices of several media organisations, including The Daily Star and Prothom Alo, accusing them of being aligned with India.

Published at : 22 Dec 2025 05:26 PM (IST)
