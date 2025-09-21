Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketFrom Mumbai Attack To Handshake Row: India-Pakistan Cricket Saga

From Mumbai Attack To Handshake Row: India-Pakistan Cricket Saga

Over the years, India and Pakistan have faced moments of high drama, controversy, and diplomacy that have shaped their encounters.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 21 Sep 2025 04:32 PM (IST)

The cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan has long been one of the sport’s most intense, extending beyond the boundary lines into political, social, and cultural realms.

Over the years, both nations have faced moments of high drama, controversy, and diplomacy that have shaped their encounters.

2003 – World Cup Tensions in South Africa

The group-stage clash at the ICC World Cup was overshadowed by off-field controversies. Pakistani players claimed they were subjected to provocative remarks from sections of Indian fans and media, setting the tone for heightened scrutiny in future meetings.

2006 – Ball-Tampering Allegations

Following umpire Darrell Hair’s ball-tampering allegations against Pakistan during a series against England, India’s tour of Pakistan faced intense scrutiny. The performance of Pakistan’s pacers, particularly their reverse swing deliveries, was closely watched, increasing tensions both on and off the field.

2007 – Gambhir vs Afridi in Kanpur

During an ODI in Kanpur, Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi had a heated altercation after colliding while running between the wickets, highlighting the intensity and competitiveness that often defines India-Pakistan encounters.

2008 – Mumbai Attacks Suspend Cricketing Ties

The terror attacks in Mumbai in November 2008 led India to cancel its scheduled tour of Pakistan. Bilateral cricket was suspended, with matches between the two sides limited to ICC and ACC events for several years.

2010 – Push for Bilateral Series

ICC President David Morgan sought to convince the BCCI to resume bilateral series with Pakistan, signaling early attempts at cricket diplomacy amid strained relations.

2010 – IPL Controversy

No Pakistani players were selected in the third IPL auction, triggering disappointment and anger among Pakistan’s cricketing community.

2011 – Mohali World Cup Semifinal Diplomacy

The high-stakes World Cup semifinal in Mohali gained political attention as Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Pakistani Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani attended together. While some praised it as “cricket diplomacy,” others felt politics overshadowed the sport.

2012–13 – Protests During Pakistan Tour of India

Pakistan’s short limited-overs tour of India faced widespread political protests over terrorism concerns, prompting increased security measures at all venues.

2016 – World T20 Security Shift

ICC World T20 fixture between the two nations was moved from Dharamsala to Kolkata due to security concerns and protests, underscoring how politics repeatedly influences cricket scheduling.

2023 – Asia Cup Hosting Dispute

India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan led to a hybrid hosting model for the Asia Cup, with most matches staged in Sri Lanka. Pakistan initially threatened to boycott the ODI World Cup in India before eventually participating.

2025 – Handshake Controversy

In Asia Cup league stage, Indian players skipped the customary post-match handshake with their Pakistani counterparts, sparking debate and highlighting how off-field tensions continue to influence the rivalry.

Published at : 21 Sep 2025 03:55 PM (IST)
Asia Cup IND Vs PAK IND Vs PAK Super 4 Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan
