Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan Match Tickets Now Available - How To Book

HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan Match Tickets Now Available - How To Book

Despite calls to boycott IND-PAK Asia Cup 2025 fixture, the Indian team is set to play, and fans are eagerly awaiting the high-intensity contest.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 04:38 PM (IST)
IND vs PAK Asia Cup tickets live: Asia Cup 2025 is set to begin on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates, with Team India opening their campaign against the UAE in Dubai on September 10.

One of the most anticipated clashes, India vs Pakistan, is scheduled for September 14. This will mark India’s first encounter with Pakistan since the Pahalgam terror attack.

Despite calls to boycott the fixture, the Indian team is set to play, and fans are eagerly awaiting the high-intensity contest.

Ahead of the tournament, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has launched ticket sales, offering fans three distinct packages.

Package 1 covers Group A matches, featuring India, Pakistan, Oman, and UAE, starting at AED 475 (around INR 11,000).

Package 2 is for the Super 4 matches, priced from AED 525 (INR 12,500).

Package 3 includes two Super 4 clashes (A2 vs B2 on September 25, A1 vs B1 on September 26) and the Asia Cup final on September 28, also starting at AED 525 (INR 12,500).

One of the most intense rivalries in cricket

India vs Pakistan rivalry is one of the most intense in cricket, and Asia Cup has witnessed some of the most thrilling encounters between these two teams.

Historically, both sides have faced each other numerous times in the Asia Cup across both ODI and T20 formats, creating moments of high drama and unforgettable performances.

In ODI Asia Cup history, India has generally had the upper hand, winning a majority of the matches against Pakistan, while Pakistan has managed to pull off some memorable victories that have thrilled fans.

With the 2025 Asia Cup set to be held in the United Arab Emirates, the anticipation is already sky-high. India and Pakistan are scheduled to face off on September 14, a match that promises fierce competition and a thrilling spectacle for cricket enthusiasts worldwide. Fans are eagerly awaiting this blockbuster encounter, hoping for another classic chapter in this legendary rivalry.

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 04:33 PM (IST)
IND Vs PAK IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan
