IND vs WI 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal's Brilliant Knock Earns Him New Milestone

HomeSportsCricketIND vs WI 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal's Brilliant Knock Earns Him New Milestone

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 01:29 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The second Test between India and West Indies is currently underway in Delhi, and Yashasvi Jaiswal has already made headlines.

In the opening session of day one, the young opener reached a remarkable milestone, completing 3,000 international runs in just his 49th match.

At 23 years old, Jaiswal’s achievement cements his rising stature in Indian cricket. He is currently batting confidently in the Delhi Test, inching closer to a century.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, India got off to a solid start thanks to Jaiswal. The left-handed batsman scored a composed 50 off 82 balls and, at the time of this report, is unbeaten on 70 from 108 balls, featuring 12 boundaries.

Despite his international career still being relatively young, Yashasvi Jaiswal has already played memorable innings, including a double century against England and a century against Australia. Crossing 3,000 international runs underscores his potential to be a key figure in India’s batting lineup for years to come.

Bright Spot for Team India

IND vs WI Test series against West Indies is vital for the World Test Championship, and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s consistency at the top of the order provides a boost for the team. Earlier in his career, he opened alongside former captain Rohit Sharma, and currently partners KL Rahul.

Playing his 25th Test, Jaiswal has six centuries and 12 fifties, accumulating over 2,200 runs in the longest format alone.

IND vs WI Match Update: India has made a strong start in Delhi. KL Rahul was dismissed for 38 off 54 balls, while Jaiswal remains unbeaten on 70. Sai Sudharsan has contributed 35 runs. By the close of the second session, India reached 145/1 in 38 overs.

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 01:29 PM (IST)
India Vs West Indies IND Vs WI 2nd Test Yashasvi Jaiswal IND Vs WI Yashasvi Jaiswal Record
