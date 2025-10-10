Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketJasprit Bumrah Makes History In IND vs WI Test, Joins Dhoni, Kohli In Elite Milestone

Jasprit Bumrah Makes History In IND vs WI Test, Joins Dhoni, Kohli In Elite Milestone

Bumrah’s 50th Test marks another milestone. He’s now the first Indian fast bowler to play 50 matches in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, joining an elite list of Indian players.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 01:31 PM (IST)
The second Test between India and the West Indies at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium marks a landmark occasion, it is Jasprit Bumrah’s 50th Test match, and with it, he becomes the first Indian fast bowler to play at least 50 matches in each format, that is Test, ODIs, and T20Is.

Heading into this match, Bumrah had already amassed 222 Test wickets across 49 matches, including 15 five‑wicket hauls, showcasing his red‑ball prowess.

In limited overs, his record is equally impressive, 149 wickets in 89 ODIs and 96 wickets in 75 T20 Internationals.

Who Else Reached This Milestone Before Bumrah

With these numbers, Jasprit Bumrah has now joined a rarefied list of Indian cricketers, including MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and KL Rahul to have played 50 games across all three formats.

This milestone becomes even more significant given that no Indian pacer had achieved this before. Bumrah’s achievement underscores not only his longevity but also his adaptability in varied formats under differing pressures.

Beyond this, he also recently rewrote records in the red‑ball circuit. In the very first Test of this series, at Ahmedabad, Bumrah became the fastest Indian bowler (by balls bowled) to reach 50 Test wickets at home, doing so in 1,747 deliveries and equalling Javagal Srinath’s 24 innings mark.

This feat further cements his standing among India’s fast bowling greats.

IND vs West Indies Test: Playing XI

Jasprit Bumrah has stepped into this Test match with the same teammates from the previous IND-WI encounter, whereas the travelling side has seen two changes.

India - Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

West Indies - John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Roston Chase(c), Tevin Imlach(w), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales.

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 01:11 PM (IST)
