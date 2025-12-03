When Did India Last Win An ODI Toss? 20-Match Streak Sparks Big Question

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India’s astonishing run of misfortune at the coin toss in One Day Internationals (ODIs) shows no sign of stopping, with the Men in Blue now slipping to an unprecedented 20 consecutive ODI toss defeats.

This is the longest such streak in the history of the format. The sequence continued in the IND vs SA 2nd ODI, where South Africa once again called correctly and opted to bowl first, extending India’s bizarre and increasingly talked-about drought.

What makes the run even more remarkable is that it has stretched a little over 2 years now.

India's Last ODI Toss Win Came In 2023

The last time India won a toss in the 50-over format was in their ICC World Cup 2023 Semi Final clash against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and now KL Rahul, have all taken charge during this period, yet the outcome at the centre has remained eerily consistent.

What began as a quirky anomaly has now evolved into one of cricket’s most curious statistical oddities, leaving fans baffled and commentators amused as the tally continues to grow.

Having said that, it is worth noting that losing tosses hasn't affected the Men in Blue's match results too much, as they still have won more games than lost in this bizzare period.

The most recent examples of this are the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI and IND vs SA 1st ODI, in which the Men in Blue won on a relatively comfortable note.

Innings from veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were also the highlights of these last two fixtures. The former scored 121 and 57, whereas the latter made 74 and 135.

Rohit, unfortunately, got out early in the second ODI against South Africa, but Kohli, as of this writing, is still on the crease and looks to be in good touch.

