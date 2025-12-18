UPCA To Issue Ticket Refunds From This Day After IND vs SA 4th T20I Abandoned Due To Fog

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketUPCA To Issue Ticket Refunds From This Day After IND vs SA 4th T20I Abandoned Due To Fog

Prem Manohar Gupta, the Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA), said that the full ticket refund process will commence from Friday.

By : IANS | Updated at : 18 Dec 2025 05:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Delhi: Following the abandonment of the fourth T20I between India and South Africa due to excessive fog and poor visibility, Prem Manohar Gupta, the Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA), said that the full ticket refund process will commence from Friday.

Gupta confirmed that arrangements are being put in place by the governing body to ensure smooth reimbursements are done for spectators who had purchased tickets for the match in both offline and online mode.

“The ticket refund process will start from tomorrow morning. Those who purchased online will be refunded online. Only the service charges will be deducted. Rest, all the money will be refunded.

“For refunding those who purchased offline, we are going to set up booths at the Ekana Stadium. The process of refund will start from there and an advertisement for the same will be put in the newspapers. All the money will be refunded to all spectators,” said Gupta to IANS on Thursday.

Repeated inspections by on-field umpires K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan and Rohan Pandit, along with reserve umpire J.R. Madanagopal, didn’t yield the desired outcome as the game was eventually called off at 9:30 pm at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium.

"We are very sorry that the match was not held. We had completed all the preparations for the game to take place. We thank all our viewers who came from far with a hope to watch the match. They gave their time, but it is God's will that the match was not held. We are very sorry for this," added Gupta.

India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, holds a 2-1 lead in the five-match series against South Africa. The fifth and final game of the series will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Dec 2025 05:20 PM (IST)
India Vs South Africa  India Vs South Africa IND Vs SA 4th T20I Ind Vs Sa T20 Tickets Ind Vs Sa T20 Ticket Refund
Embed widget