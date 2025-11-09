IND vs SA Test Stats: Most Economical Bowler Revealed

In Test cricket, controlling the run flow is just as crucial as taking wickets. Matches between India and South Africa have often seen bowlers dominate with their precision and discipline, leaving batsmen struggling to score.

Here’s a look at the five bowlers with the best economy rates in India-South Africa Test history.

Hansie Cronje – South Africa

Hansie Cronje, former South African captain and all-rounder, was not only a clever batsman but also an economical bowler. In 11 Tests against India, he claimed 14 wickets while conceding just 316 runs in 174 overs, maintaining an exceptional economy rate of 1.81 – the best in India-South Africa Tests.

Brian McMillan – South Africa

A dependable all-rounder in the 1990s, Brian McMillan bowled 303 overs in 10 Tests, giving away 678 runs and taking 23 wickets. His economy rate of 2.23 highlighted his accuracy and ability to consistently challenge Indian batsmen.

Shaun Pollock – South Africa

Fast bowling legend Shaun Pollock impressed in 12 Tests against India, taking 52 wickets at an economy of 2.26 runs per over. Known for troubling batsmen with both new and old balls, Pollock’s spells were always a test of skill and patience.

Ravindra Jadeja – India

India’s ace spinner Ravindra Jadeja has been highly effective against South Africa. In 9 Tests, he grabbed 42 wickets while maintaining an economy of 2.27. His accuracy and consistent line make him a key figure in restricting runs.

Anil Kumble – India

Legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble also features in this list. Across 21 Tests, he took 84 wickets at an economy rate of 2.34. Kumble’s precision and ability to maintain control over long spells were vital for India’s bowling attack.

The much-anticipated Test series between the India and South Africa cricket teams is set to begin on November 14, 2025, with the first match taking place at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The series will feature two Tests, with the second match scheduled in Guwahati. This series marks South Africa’s return to India after a few years.