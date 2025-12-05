Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Virat Kohli's 135-Run Knock Triggered Massive Ticket Rush For IND vs SA ODI In Vizag: Report

Virat Kohli’s 135-Run Knock Triggered Massive Ticket Rush For IND vs SA ODI In Vizag: Report

Virat Kohli scored a sensational 135 against South Africa in Ranchi during the first ODI, helping the Men in Blue take a lead in the series.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 02:33 PM (IST)
India posted a 350-run target for South Africa to chase in Ranchi during the first clash of their three-match One Day International (ODI) series.

Much of it was thanks to Virat Kohli, who recorded his 52nd century in the format, and made 135 runs off 120 deliveries overall.

Interestingly, this inning not only helped the Men in Blue, but apparently also assisted the ticket sales of the third India vs South Africa ODI, which will be held in Vizag (Visakhapatnam).

According to a report by The Indian Express, initial ticket sales for the IND vs SA 3rd ODI were unimpressive, but sky-rocketed after Kohli's ton in Ranchi.

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: How Kohli Helped Ticket Sales

Y Venkatesh from the Andhra Cricket Association’s Media and Operations team was quoted stating this in The Indian Express' report:

"The first phase of tickets went on sale on November 28. The response wasn’t good. But a day before the second phase went on sale, Kohli scored that hundred at Ranchi. That changed everything."

"All of us know he has an outstanding record here… so when the second and third phase tickets went online, they vanished in minutes." he continued.

After the hundred in Ranchi, Virat Kohli scored another ton in Raipur, during the second One Day fixture between India and South Africa. 

Ruturaj Gaikwad also recorded his maiden international century in the format on that day.

Unfortunately, they were in vain, as the Proteas chased down the 359-run target successfully with 4 wickets in hand. 

The Vizag clash is now the series decider, and given the competitive nature of both teams, can be expected to be an intense face-off.

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Full Schedule

The third and final ODI between India and South Africa will be played on December 6, 2025, this Saturday, at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag/Visakhapatnam. 

The match is scheduled to start in the afternoon, with KL Rahul continuing to lead the Men in Blue.

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 02:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Century IND VS SA 3RD ODI Ind Vs Sa Tickets
