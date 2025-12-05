IND vs SA 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India beat South Africa by 17 runs in the first One Day International (ODI) in Ranchi, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

The Proteas then bounced back in Raipur, sealing a fighting 4-wicket victory over the hosts, leveling the equation in one of their biggest chases ever in the format.

The two are now set to face off in Visakhapatnam for the third and final ODI, the winner of which will take home the trophy. Needless to say, this is a clash fans are quite excited to witness.

Here is everything that they need to know about India vs South Africa 3rd ODI live streaming and TV broadcast.

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: How To Watch Live Stream

The IND vs SA 3rd ODI live stream will be available on the JioHotstar app and website, just like the first two fixtures of this series.

Once again, a paid subscription for the platform will be mandatory to access the complete match.

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: TV Broadcat Details

The Star Sports Network TV channels will air the live broadcast of the third ODI between India and South Africa.

DD Sports broadcast the second clash live as well, free of cost, and hence, might do the same for the series decider, but that remains to be seen.

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Match Date & Time

India will face South Africa this Saturday, that is December 6, 2025.

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), with the toss likely to be conducted at 1:00 PM IST.

Playing XIs will be announced after the toss has been conducted. That said, here is a look at the full squads for the series:

India - Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (C), Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel

South Africa - Temba Bavuma (C), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Prenelan Subrayen

After the ODI series, the two teams will face off in 5 T20Is.