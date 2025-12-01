Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricket‘All My Cricket Has Been Mental’: Virat Kohli Reflects After Explosive Ton In IND vs SA ODI Thriller

Returning to international action after a gap of a month, Kohli smashed his 52nd ODI and 83rd international century during the first match against South Africa, a classic 135 off 120 balls.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 09:33 AM (IST)
Ranchi: For Virat Kohli, the mental aspect of batsmanship — visualising game situations, feeling intense and sharp at the same time — holds more value than over-preparation which has never been his philosophy.

Returning to international action after a gap of a month, Kohli smashed his 52nd ODI and 83rd international century during the first match against South Africa, a classic 135 off 120 balls. "I have never been a believer of a lot of preparation. All my cricket has been mental. I work physically very hard, as long as my fitness levels are up and I am feeling well, it's good," said Kohli, in his own inimitable way, making clear what he feels about all those who are skeptical about his lack of match time.

Maybe not in as many words but if one reads between the lines of Kohli's statement, it is not difficult to understand what he feels about playing in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, which the national selection committee wants him to do.

"I've played 300-odd ODI games and so much cricket, if you're in touch with the game and are able to hit balls in the practice, if you bat for an hour or two in the nets, you know you're good.

"If you're out of form, you want to play more in the nets. Other than that, it's about being mentally ready and enjoying the game," he said.

For this series, Kohli had arrived a couple of days earlier in Ranchi and had a few sessions before the other squad members assembled.

“I wanted to get hold of the conditions in Ranchi. I visualise the game a lot, when I think about the game, if I see myself being intense and sharp, I know I can relax and play out there. I am 37, so, I also need to take care of my body," Kohli added.

At this stage of his career, it is important for him to retain the pure joy of playing and remember why he started playing the sport.

"Today was really nice to get into the game like that. Pitch played decently for 20-25 overs before slowing down. I just wanted to play the ball and enjoy the game of cricket.

“It was about being in a space of enjoyment. And when you get a start, then the experience kicks in and you're able to build an innings,” he added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Dec 2025 09:33 AM (IST)
Virat Kohli India Vs South Africa Virat Kohli Century Virat Kohli Interview India Vs South Africa ODI Series 'Ind Vs SA 1st ODI Ind Vs Sa 1st Odi Kohli Ind Vs Sa
