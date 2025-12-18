IND vs SA 5th T20I Preview: India’s Full Win-Loss Record At Narendra Modi Stadium

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





South Africa's tour of India has been nothing short of intense competition across formats.

The visitors first clean swept the hosts 2-0 in a Test series, followed by a One Day International (ODI) series victory for the Men in Blue.

They are now set to meet in the final match of this tour at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as part of a five-match T20I series, which India lead 2-1.

Needless to say, Suryakumar Yadav would be hoping to cap off this clash with a win, and continue his flawless record as captain of the Indian team. Taking their past record at this upcoming match's venue in account, that could very well be the outcome.

India Has A Great T20 Track Record In Ahmedabad

Over the years, the Men in Blue have played 7 T20Is at the Narendra Modi Stadium (including the matches before its renovation). Here is a look at the results of these clashes:

1) India vs Pakistan (2012) - India won by 11 runs

2) India vs England (2021) - England won by 8 wickets

3) India vs England (2021) - India won by 87 wickets

4) India vs England (2021) - England won by 8 wickets

5) India vs England (2021) - England won by 8 runs

6) India vs England (2021) - England won by 36 runs

7) India vs New Zealand (2023) - India won by 168 runs

So in short, India have won 5 out of their 7 T20Is here, and given their form, they will be the favorites to win their eighth contest at this stadium as well.

That being said, beating South Africa will not be easy in any sense of the word, as they also carry a lot of fire power in both derpartments.

Additionally, many of their players have prior experience of playing in Ahmedabad, thanks to the stadium serving as Gujarat Titans' home venue in the IPL.

Therefore, it will be quite interesting to see how this India vs South Africa T20I series decider plays out.