IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Date, Start Time, Venue And Live Streaming Details

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match date, start time, live streaming: The ongoing five-match T20 series between India and South Africa is currently tied at 1-1, with India winning the first match and South Africa taking the second.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match, which will be played at the scenic Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. Both teams will be looking to take the series lead with a win.

IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Match Details

Date: December 14, 2025

Time: 7 PM IST

Toss: 6:30 PM IST

Where to Watch

Live Telecast / TV: Star Sports

Live Streaming / Mobile: Jio Hotstar app (iOS & Android)

IND vs SA T20I Series 2025 Level at 1-1 After Two Thrillers

The five-match T20 International series between India and South Africa is currently locked at one win apiece after two contrasting matches.

Match 1: India's Dominant Victory The series began with a huge win for India in Cuttack. Led by an all-round masterclass from Hardik Pandya, who scored a blistering 59*(28), India set a competitive total of 175/6. South Africa's chase collapsed spectacularly, resulting in their lowest-ever T20I total of 74 all out. India won by a massive 101 runs, with every Indian bowler picking up a wicket.

Match 2: South Africa's Strong Reply South Africa bounced back emphatically in Mullanpur, winning the second T20I by 51 runs. Quinton de Kock's destructive 90 (46) powered the Proteas to a daunting 213/4. India's chase faltered early, losing key wickets inside the powerplay. Despite Tilak Varma's fighting 62, Ottniel Baartman's 4/24 ensured the hosts were bowled out for 162, leveling the series.

The series now heads to Dharamsala for the third match, with momentum slightly favoring the revitalised South African side.

Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (Captain), Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Quinton de Kock (wk), Donovan Ferreira (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Ottniel Baartman, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.