IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Streaming: How To Watch For Free?

India is taking on South Africa in their second One Day International (ODI) of the on-going three-match series in Raipur at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium.

KL Rahul continues leading the Men in Blue, who have taken a 1-0 lead in the series, while Temba Bavuma has returned to lead the Proteas after a loss in Ranchi.

There is an easy to access paid live stream option available to catch all the action. However, those interested should note that they can also watch the IND vs SA 2nd ODI for free.

IND vs SA 2nd ODI Free Live Streaming

The JioHotstar app and website are the only platforms officially live streaming the India vs South Africa ODI in India, but this requires a paid subscription.

There is no free live streaming option, BUT fans can watch the clash for free on TV.

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: How To Watch For Free

The India vs South Africa 2nd ODI is being broadcast for free on TV on DD Sports.