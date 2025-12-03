India Sets Unwanted World Record With 20 Consecutive ODI Toss Losses

India is currently enduring an extraordinary and rather improbable run of bad luck in One Day Internationals, having lost 20 tosses in a row - a new world record. In IND vs SA 2nd ODI, South Africa won the toss and asked the hosts to bat first, extending India's unwanted toss losing streak.

The streak, which began during the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad, has continued under multiple captains, including Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Shubman Gill.

Current Record

As of December 3, 2025, India has lost the coin toss in 20 successive ODI matches, a statistical anomaly that has captured the attention of cricket fans and analysts alike.

The previous world record for consecutive ODI toss losses was held by the Netherlands, who lost 11 tosses in a row between March 2011 and August 2013. India has now nearly doubled that figure, highlighting the rare nature of this streak.

Statistical Improbability

To put this in perspective, The likelihood of losing 20 tosses in a row stands at 1 in 1,048,576, or just 0.000095%. Cricket statisticians have noted just how unusual this run of events is, given that a fair coin toss should theoretically have a 50/50 chance in each instance.

Matches Affected

The streak spans several high-profile matches and series. It began on November 19, 2023, and includes the 2023 World Cup final, a home series against England, a tour of Australia, and the first ODI of the current home series against South Africa in Ranchi.

Captains Involved

This unwanted record has persisted across multiple leadership tenures. Rohit Sharma accounts for 12 of the losses, KL Rahul for 5, and Shubman Gill for 3, reflecting how even changes in captaincy have not altered the outcome of the toss.

Despite this streak of misfortune at the toss, India’s on-field performances have largely remained strong. Fans and analysts point out that the team has often managed to overcome the initial disadvantage and post competitive totals or chase down targets effectively.

While the streak may continue to raise eyebrows, it serves as a reminder that cricket is a game of both skill and chance - and sometimes, luck at the toss is simply not on your side.