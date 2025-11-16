IND vs SA 1st Test: Target Set! India Need 124 For Victory In Kolkata

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India has bowled out South Africa on 153 runs, and now have a target set to win the first Test match of the series, held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The visitor's second innings lead was increasing slowly, yet steadily. Their captain, Temba Bavuma even completed his 50 on the day to keep the scoreboard ticking.

However, Siraj got two quick wickets to bowl out the Proteas. Based on the lead, the home side now needs 124 runs to win the match and lead the series 1-0.

India vs South Africa Test: Day 3 Finish On The Cards

South Africa were bowled out on the score of 159 on the very first day of the Test match. India then had a relatively firm start to their innings late on Day 1, losing just one wicket.

However, the bowlers enjoyed much purchase off the surface the following morning, sending back Indian batsmen in heaps. Only KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja were able to fight off the attack, led by Simon Harmer, but only to an extent.

Shubman Gill didn't get a chance to bat after scoring 4 runs, as a neck spasm ruled him out of action for the remainder of the contest. India was bowled out on a lead of 30 runs.

When South Africa came out to bat again, it was the same story, as Jadeja steamrolled over them with four key wickets. Spinners Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav also provided breakthroughs, bringing the visitors down to 7 wickets at Stumps.

On Day 3, fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj combined to provide the 8th and 9th wicket. The final blow was also dealt by Siraj with a lethal toe-crushing delivery to Keshav Maharaj.

With a decent target (particularly for this wicket) of 124 on the board, a Day 3 finish is well on the cards for the first India vs South Africa Test of this two-match series.

