Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketHardik Pandya Back With A Bang! Marks T20I Return With Power-Packed 50 vs South Africa

Hardik Pandya Back With A Bang! Marks T20I Return With Power-Packed 50 vs South Africa

IND vs SA 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya returns for the Men in Blue for the first time since his Asia Cup Super 4 injury, marking his comeback with a fiery 50.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 08:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Hardik Pandya has announced his international comeback in some style in the on-going IND vs SA 1st T20I in Cuttack at the Barabati Stadium.

The prolific Indian all-rounder hit a six just off his second ball today, and went on to smash a fantastic 25-ball half-century, reaching the mark with a six. The shot was edged late deliberately, which sent the ball flying to the boundary behind him.

Hardik Pandya got injured while playing against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup earlier this year, missing the final against Pakistan, as well as a couple of bilateral series that had been played since. 

India Ride The Pandya Wave To Reach 175

It was an occasion tailor-made for someone like Hardik Pandya, who brings so much value down the line for India.

Having lost the top and middle order batsmen cheaply, the Men in Blue were in a spot of major bother against South Africa. At the 14-over mark, they were 104/5, and given the run of play, a total between 130 and 140 seemed like the best case scenario.

However, Pandya completely changed the scenario with his fiery innings, scoring his joint-fastest 50 for India. He remained unbeaten till the end, hitting 59 off 28 balls, which included 6 fours and 4 sixes. 

Shivam Dube and Jitesh Sharma also hit a couple of boundaries close to the end, which ultimately saw India reach a competitive total of 175 runs.

Tilak Varma and Axar Patel also chipped in with 26 and 23, respectively, as the top order, featuring Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, faltered against the early attack from the Proteas.

Check Out: WATCH: Tilak Varma Launches Monster Six Out Of The Stadium In IND vs SA 1st T20I

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 08:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs South Africa  India Vs South Africa Hardik Pandya IND Vs SA 1st T20I Ind Vs Sa Hardik Pandya T20 Return
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Centre Orders 10% Cut In IndiGo Flights After Mass Cancellations Trigger Travel Chaos
Centre Orders 10% Cut In IndiGo Flights After Mass Cancellations Trigger Travel Chaos
News
'We Have Let You Down..': CEO Apologises For IndiGo Chaos, Says Network Fully Stabilised
'We Have Let You Down..': CEO Apologises For IndiGo Chaos, Says Network Fully Stabilised
India
Access To EVM, Revoke Law On Deleting CCTV Footage: Rahul Gandhi Lists Electoral Reform
Access To EVM, Revoke Law On Deleting CCTV Footage: Rahul Gandhi Lists Electoral Reform
India
'Cong's Tukde-Tukde Of Vande Mataram Led To Partition': Amit Shah Slams Indira, Nehru; Kharge Hits Back
'Cong's Tukde-Tukde Of Vande Mataram Led To Partition': Amit Shah Slams Indira, Nehru In RS
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: NIA Conducts Forest Searches in Anantnag in Delhi Car Blast Investigation
Breaking: NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting to Begin Shortly, PM Modi to Address MPs
Breaking: Sensex Falls Over 500 Points for Second Day, Markets Reeling Under Heavy Selling
UP ATS Seeks Data as Over 545 Sanitation Workers Go Missing from 17 Municipal Corporations
Breaking: Fadnavis–Shinde Hold Key Meeting, Agree to Contest Maharashtra Civic Polls Together
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget