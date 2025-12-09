Hardik Pandya Back With A Bang! Marks T20I Return With Power-Packed 50 vs South Africa

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Hardik Pandya has announced his international comeback in some style in the on-going IND vs SA 1st T20I in Cuttack at the Barabati Stadium.

The prolific Indian all-rounder hit a six just off his second ball today, and went on to smash a fantastic 25-ball half-century, reaching the mark with a six. The shot was edged late deliberately, which sent the ball flying to the boundary behind him.

Hardik Pandya got injured while playing against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup earlier this year, missing the final against Pakistan, as well as a couple of bilateral series that had been played since.

India Ride The Pandya Wave To Reach 175

It was an occasion tailor-made for someone like Hardik Pandya, who brings so much value down the line for India.

Having lost the top and middle order batsmen cheaply, the Men in Blue were in a spot of major bother against South Africa. At the 14-over mark, they were 104/5, and given the run of play, a total between 130 and 140 seemed like the best case scenario.

However, Pandya completely changed the scenario with his fiery innings, scoring his joint-fastest 50 for India. He remained unbeaten till the end, hitting 59 off 28 balls, which included 6 fours and 4 sixes.

Shivam Dube and Jitesh Sharma also hit a couple of boundaries close to the end, which ultimately saw India reach a competitive total of 175 runs.

Tilak Varma and Axar Patel also chipped in with 26 and 23, respectively, as the top order, featuring Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, faltered against the early attack from the Proteas.

Check Out: WATCH: Tilak Varma Launches Monster Six Out Of The Stadium In IND vs SA 1st T20I